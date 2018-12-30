Can You Watch ‘The Orville’ Season 2 on Netflix or Hulu?

Season 2 of The Orville is premiering tonight on Fox in the United States, but can you watch the series on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon? Read on for more details.

Unfortunately, The Orville is not available on Netflix in the U.S. or even in the U.K. In fact, the majority of Fox shows have left Netflix in the United States due to a Hulu deal that’s bringing most of Fox’s library over there.

Disney is acquiring 20th Century Fox and starting a video-on-demand service called Disney+ soon, so you can expect even more Fox titles to leave Netflix due to that.

In short, don’t expect The Orville to be coming to Netflix any time soon.

But if you want to watch the series on a streaming platform, you’re in luck. The Orville is available on Hulu in the U.S. According to Hulu, Season 2 will be available to watch on Hulu on Monday, December 31 at 2 a.m. That’s just a few hours after it premieres on Sunday, December 30 on Fox in the U.S. After that, The Orville will premiere new episodes every Thursday night, and it’s likely that Hulu will air those new episodes on Fridays.

You can also catch The Orville on Amazon Prime Video. The first season is already available to view (with purchase, of course.) You can buy a Season 2 pass on Amazon Video now. According to Amazon, “New episodes are automatically added Your Video Library as soon as possible after their original network air date (usually the following day). We’ll send you an email notification when new episodes are available.”

If you’re in the UK, you can catch Season 1 of The Orville on Fox UK, and you can watch new episodes On Demand after they’ve aired on Thursdays. The Orville will premiere on Fox UK on January 10 at 9 p.m. That’s a lot faster than Season 1 premiered in the UK. If you’re in Australia, The Orville is on Viceland and streams on SBS On Demand.

The Season 2 premiere episode is called Ja’loja. The synopsis reads: “Ed comes to learn that Kelly has begun dating again while The Orville travels to Moclus so Bortus can celebrate a once-a-year ceremony; Gordon seeks John’s help to be a more desirable partner; Claire gets parenting advice from Isaac.”

If you haven’t had a chance to watch The Orville yet, you can watch full episodes of Season 1 on Fox here or on Hulu. You can also catch The Orville on Amazon Prime’s video service.