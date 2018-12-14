RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4 Cast Spoilers

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the 10-person cast has been teasing their entrance looks and reflecting on their past seasons on the reality television competition. According to VH1, in tonight’s two and a half hour episode, “All Star Super Queen Variety Show,” the All Stars compete in their first challenge, “a salute to LGBTQ troops in an All Star-Spangled Variety Show.”

Before the season premieres at 8pm ET on VH1, here’s what we know about this season’s cast of all-stars (in alphabetical order):

Farrah Moan (Season 9)

Farrah Moan is the season’s youngest competitor. In her pre-season promo interview, Farrah Moan said “All Stars Farrah would say to Season 9 Farrah: grow up a little bit,” acknowledging that she’s excited to compete again with more experience under her belt. She also revealed that her entrance outfit pays homage to her Season 9 entrance outfit, as well as Christina Aguilera’s appearance dressed as her on Season 10.

Billboard predicts that Farrah Moan will be eliminated first, saying she “makes the most sense, but in some ways she’s already won.”

Gia Gunn (Season 6)

According to Pink News, Gunn went live on Instagram in August following comments made by RuPaul that were criticized as being transphobic. Though Gunn, who is the show’s first out trans contestant, said she wouldn’t be on the show following RuPaul’s comments that transgender women shouldn’t be competing on the show (likening transitioning to doping), she is clearly participating in this show’s season; Pink News, however, suggests that there might be some drama this season surrounding the transphobic comments.

Jasmine Masters (Season 7)

In Season 7, Jasmine Masters was eliminated after three episodes. Masters revealed that she will be wearing a suit as her entrance outfit, saying “I believe wearing a suit mean a person is here to take care of business.” To her Season 7 self, she says “Bitch don’t worry ’bout your family, do not get in your head, get your f—–g jush, and snatch that crownd,” acknowledging that this season has more to it for her than just checking a box off her list.

Latrice Royale (Season 4; All Stars 1)

Of her return, Latrice says “I have to come back because I’ve done some life-changing things and I feel like I’m really ready to compete on a level that’s worth to show the world that I should be crowned Queen of All Queen.”

In another promotional video, it was revealed that #TeamLavila (Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon) will be back from All Stars season 1.

Manila Luzon (Season 3, All Stars 1)

Manila Luzon appears in promos in a “bruised” update to her signature Big Bird look. Reddit fans of the drag queen have been praising this look, in particular, for both its concept and her attention to detail in executing it.

Of her return, Manila says “Well, I’ve already lost twice, so the only thing I haven’t done is win a crown.”

Monet X Change (Season 10)

Monet X Change’s entrance look is a sparkly and sheer long sleeve body suit with a velvet tuxedo and bowtie detail. Of her return, she says “I am doing this again because I feel like I have a lot to prove. I feel like I let New York down just a little bit and New York City is one of the greatest cities in the world, so I want to be the first chocolate queen to win All Stars, and I think it’s possible.” To win, she says she will be “sticking to her guns and slaying the challenges and runways.”

Monique Heart (Season 10)

Monique Heart’s entrance outfit is inspired by the 2018 Met Gala theme, Heavenly Bodies. In response to the “Why did you come back?” question, Heart says “I don’t feel like I left, I just feel like I’ve been in the RuPaul Drag Race bootcamp.”

Naomi Smalls (Season 8)

Of her Season 8 experience, Smalls says “I always tell everybody I have the most fun on RuPaul’s Drag Race. It changed my life. I’m so thankful and so grateful, and I had so much fun, and I didn’t f—–g win, and I wanna have fun and win again.”

Trinity the Tuck (Season 9)

Trinity Taylor, also known as Trinity the Tuck, made it to the finals in season 9. Her entrance outfit is lime green, saying it’s “the brightest color I could think of, and I wanted to come out with a bang.”

Valentina (Season 9)

Ahead of the season, Billboard predicted that Valentina will be this season’s winner, citing her elimination from season 9, which they called “one of the most unexpected exits in the show’s history.”

In January 2019, Valentina will also be starring at “Angel” in Fox’s televised live musical production of Rent.

Valentina’s entrance outfit has gotten the least amount of exposure on social media ahead of the season, but she is wearing the black ensemble it in the below video: