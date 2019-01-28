‘AGT: The Champions’ – Who Is Performing Tonight?

The fourth episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. As with other episodes, tonight will feature ten performers who have competed in seasons prior as they attempt to prove who is the best of the best. Read on to find out which ten performers will be taking the stage.

Kechi, Singer

Kechi Okwuchi is a Nigerian-American singer. She is one of two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005, which claimed 107 lives. She competed in season 12 of America’s Got Talent and finished in the bottom half of the top 10.

Drew Lynch, Comedian

Drew Lynch is an American stand-up comedian and YouTuber. His YouTube channel has earned over 1.5 million subscribers and 100 million views. He competed on season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he finished second behind fellow Champion Paul Zerdin.

Brian Justin Crum, Singer

Brian Justin Crum is an American singer and stage actor. He competed on season 11 of America’s Got Talent and wound up finishing fourth. He also made an appearance on the America’s Got Talent’s Christmas special, where he sang “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town“.

Tape Face, Comedic Mime

Tape Face, born Sam Wills, is a comedic mime and prop performer. Formerly one half of the duo act Spitroast, he competed on season 11 of America’s Got Talent, where he finished in the bottom half of the top 10.

Texas Tenors, Singers

The Texas Tenors are a vocal group made up of country singer JC Fisher, pop singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen. They competed in season 4 of America’s Got Talent and finished fourth, making them the highest ranking vocal group in the history of the series.

Paul Zerdin, Ventriloquist

Paul Zerdin is a British comedian and ventriloquist. He competed in season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he would be becoming the winner. Zerdin is also a stage performer whose credits include Dick Whittington and Snow White.

Moonlight Brothers, Dance Group

Moonlight Brothers are a dance group who competed and won Denmark’s Got Talent (Denmark Har Talent) season 4 in 2018.

Issy Simpson, Magician

Issy Simpson is a child magician who competed on season 11 of Britain’s Got Talent and finished as the runner-up champion to Tokio Myers. She has also appeared on NBC’s Little Big Shots.

Paul Potts, Singer

Paul Potts is an opera singer on season 1 of Britain’s Got Talent with his performance of “Nessun dorma.” Potts has also released five studio albums and wrote a book titled One Chance: A Memoir.

Kenichi Ebina, Performance Artist

Kenichi Ebina is a Japanese performance artist and dancer. He competed in season 8 of America’s Got Talent and would be becoming the winner. He was the first dance and first foreign act to win the competition.