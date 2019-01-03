Coachella 2019 Lineup Announced: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande to Headline

Indio, Calif. music festival Coachella dropped its highly anticipated 2019 lineup. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will headline the two-weekend experience which will take place April 12-14, 2019 and also April 19-21.

“Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u,” the “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, wrote alongside the lineup on Instagram.

Check out the full lineup below.

A solid mix of rock, indie, hip hop, and electronic artists will round out the rest of the stages, in addition to large-scale art installations by Dedo Vabo, Office Kovacs, Poetic Kinetics, and more. Highlights from the music stages include:

Friday: Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Diplo, Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves, and DJ Snake.

Saturday: Solange, Weezer, Kid Cudi, Bassnectar, Christine and the Queens, The Interrupters, and Ty Segall & White Fence.

Sunday: Khalid, Zedd, CHVRCHES, Blood Orange, Soccer Mommy, and Lizzo.

While most of these acts aren’t that surprising, one that caught many fans’ eyes is actor Idris Elba…and it’s not just some hipster band’s quirky handle. When the Luther actor isn’t in front of a camera, he moonlights as DJ Big Driis. Elba is slotted to play Saturday on both weekends.

When Are Coachella Passes On Sale?

Pass go on sale Friday, January 4 at 11 a.m. PST. There’s a limit of two passes per order, with shuttles, camping, companion parking, and more available as add-ons. According to the festival’s official website, users looking to buy passes should go to Coachella.com and select “Purchase Weekend 1” or “Purchase Weekend 2” on the homepage to be forwarded to the Festival Ticketing website on the day of sale. If you click before 11 a.m. PST, you will be placed in a virtual waiting room until the sale begins.

Information on travel packages is also available courtesy of Valley Music Travel. Offerings include hotel packages, shuttle service to glamping tents in the Safari Campground, and premium home rentals with exclusive festival access.

Users can receive updates by joining the Coachella newsletter, or following the festival on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Coachella’s lineup announcement is always a highly anticipated event. Now that the cat’s officially out of the bag, artists have begun tweeting their excitement.

humbled and excited as all hell @coachella 🌵 thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

New year. New shows. New Sounds. pic.twitter.com/M9eETezG6z — Tame Impala (@tameimpala) January 3, 2019

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. It was co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999, and is organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live. The festival turns 20 this year, while also celebrating its 20th anniversary, according to Desert Sun.

“Coachella was named best outdoor music festival in North America by industry watchdog Pollstar in its inaugural year, and it has repeated that honor 12 times, including earlier this year when it regained its title after losing the award in 2017 to Desert Trip, which was also produced by Goldenvoice,” the Sun writes. (The festival was not held in 2000, so this is technically the 19th year, but who’s counting?)

Last year’s event provided stages to more than 150 artists, including headliners Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and Eminem.