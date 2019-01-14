Colt and Larissa of ’90 Day Fiance’ Are Divorcing After Latest Arrest

Throughout Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s short-lived marriage, they have been faced with several legal issues and Larissa has been arrested twice for domestic altercations with her husband. The most recent one was reported on Friday, January 11, 2019, according to TMZ. Larissa and Colt were involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in Larissa’s being arrested. Both photographed themselves with bloody injuries to their faces. Larissa also had scratches on her body, but TMZ reported that they appeared to be self-inflicted.

After Larissa posted messages and photos on social media in regards to the incident, Colt took to Instagram as well. In one of his captions, he wrote, “Domestic violence is not a publicity method to gain followers. Larissa needs help and I can’t give it to her. I only enable her to continue her behavior and each time it becomes worse and worse. I have to stand up and say no more.”

The last few months have been especially tumultuous for the couple. In November 2018, Larissa was arrested for alleged domestic battery. Then, in December 2018, she accused Colt of cheating and published messages with another woman on social media.

For those wondering if the two are still together, E! News reported that Colt has filed for divorce. E! stated that Colt “filed a complaint in Nevada on Friday for divorce without children against Lima, as well as an affidavit of resident witness and a request for issuance of joint preliminary injunction.” Colt’s mother, with whom he resides, Debra Johnson, reportedly paid the $299 for the filing of the divorce.

Just before the filing came out, Colt posted the following message about Larissa on social media, “I don’t understand my soon to be ex-wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America. Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams.” Read the full caption in the below Instagram photo.

A GoFundMe page for Larissa has been posted, for a “new start” for her and it has actually surpassed the financial goal. The description of the GoFundMe fundraiser reads, “This Go fund me is to help 90 days Fiance Star Larissa Lima with her new start. She is getting divorced and she is still not allowed to work in the United States. She did not get paid for the show because she does not have a work permit yet. The money raised will be used for Legal Fees, transportation, phone service, medical and for her other needs.” In addition to financial donations, some users have left comments criticizing her behavior on 90 Day Fiance.

Larissa has stated on her social media that she is due back in court on February 12, 2019, for her most recent arrest.

Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, so they were only married six months before Colt made the decision to file for divorce.