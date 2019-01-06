E! Red Carpet Golden Globes 2019: Network Guide & How to Watch Arrivals

The E! Network is a huge presence on the red carpet for awards shows and they tend to build a large suite of television content around each event that they cover. Tonight, is the Golden Globe Awards and E! is fulling stocked with live coverage for the arrivals, including exclusive interviews with some of the biggest stars of the night. So, for E! red carpet fans out there, we have the full rundown of their 2019 Golden Globes coverage for today and tomorrow as well. Check out the host info, start times and programming rundown below.

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet

The 2019 E! Countdown to the Red Carpet is a pre-arrivals gathering of E! hosts, style experts and special guests. Prior to the actual red carpet arrivals, this program provides an inside scoop at some of the fashions to expect and entertainment news for the evening. This year’s program airs from 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT/3 p.m. CT – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT/5 p.m. CT on the E! Network.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

The official description of this year’s E! red carpet programming special for the arrivals describes the show as, “Bringing the real magic of the red carpet to pop culture fans around the globe, capturing every spontaneous moment of the night and delivering the most fun and authentic celebrity conversations with the industry’s hottest names.”

Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party

Usually, the E! After Party special will air after a big awards show, but this time, E!’s after-party event will be headed up by Busy Phillips, in light of her new late night talk show Busy Tonight. For the event, the host, along with some of her celebrity friends, will give a break down on some of the most memorable moments from the night, fashion-worthy red carpet arrivals and the big speeches.

E! News

Picking back up tomorrow, on January 7, 2019, as usual, E! News will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT and 6 p.m. CT. This edition will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Golden Globe Awards and focus on moments that at-home watchers didn’t get to see. If you would like to watch E!’s Golden Globes coverage, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E! is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.