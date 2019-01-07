Golden Globes 2019 Top 10 Highlights Live Recap

It’s awards season once again and the Hollywood Foreign Press is kicking it off with tonight’s 2019 Golden Globes ceremony. The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) are back together to host the live event.

Did A Star is Born smack down its opponents in the drama categories? Was any other nominee able to defeat the critically adored Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

Here were the top 10 highlights from the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony.

1. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh’s “Scorched Earth”

Samberg and Oh wasted no time reminding us that the two actors have fantastic chemistry. Why were these two chosen to host the Globes?

“We’re the only two people left in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive,” joked Oh. (Touché, Sandra!)

Under the guise of “scorching the earth,” the two hosts then proceeded to dole out compliments disguised as slams after telling the crowd they were going to get all Ricky Gervais on them. Their 180-degree turn to praising the nominees was different and light, setting the stage for the Globes to capitalize on Samberg and Oh’s talents and likability.

The opening ended with Oh recognizing the plethora of minority actors and actresses sitting in the crowd, or rather, the “faces of change.” Well done, Globes.

2.The Americans Wins Best Television Series — Drama for its Final Season

The acclaimed FX drama snagged the Golden Globe for outstanding drama series for its sixth and final season. The show has repeatedly been nominated for Emmys, Globes and more, but had yet to win a top prize.

The espionage-thriller finally won the gold, beating BBC America’s Killing Eve, Amazon’s Homecoming, FX’s Pose, and Netflix’s Bodyguard.

3. Jamie Lee Curtis Has Got the Lewk

Jamie Lee Curtis’s look on the red carpet set Twitter ablaze, and the Halloween star looked just as fierce presenting on stage with Ben Stiller. The two awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television to Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora.

But seriously, that look.

This is turning into the night of the white gown. Jamie Lee Curtis is owning her white hair as well. #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/Q1I4z6cygj — OldTowneTavern (@Dhppy) January 6, 2019

I AM LIVING FOR JAMIE LEE CURTIS’ ATTITUDE ON THE CARPET!!! — FIJI (@nostylistfiji) January 6, 2019

4. Steve Carell Presents the Carol Burnett Award to…Well, Carol Burnett!

With a brand new award that recognizes lifetime achievement and excellence in television, Carell presented the comedy legend with the first annual Carol Burnett Award. For six decades, Burnett ruled comedy on television and created unforgettable characters that generations of TV fans will cherish forever.

Burnett took the stage, jokingly asking if she could accept the award every year. “Sometimes I catch myself daydreaming about being young again and doing it all over…but I realize how incredibly fortunate I was to be there at the right time. What we did then couldn’t be done today,” she said.

“We’ve been granted a gift, a canvas to paint with our talent. One that can make people laugh, or cry, or maybe do both. This award, so generously named after me, is dedicated to all those who made my dreams come true and all those out there who share my love for television.”

5. A Star is Born Wins Best Original Song

Lady Gaga you deserve this.

You are musical queen with songs that transcends time and speak to our life. Thank you #GoldenGlobes

Shallows pic.twitter.com/P55DF2BpmU — ✨July✨ (@juillet_ann) January 7, 2019

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt won the Golden Globe for their original song “Shallow” from A Star is Born. While accepting the award, Ronson noted Gaga’s “devastatingly beautiful performance.”

“They lifted me up, they supported me,” Gaga said of her co-writers from the stage before ending with, “Bradley, I love you.”

Seeing @ladygaga reaction to Shallow winning is so sweet and pure #goldenglobes — 🎄 Jennifer Deon 🎄 (@Jennifer_Deon) January 7, 2019

6. Regina King Wins for Her Role in If Beale Street Could Talk

.@ReginaKing just won ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (@BealeStreet)’ at the #GoldenGlobes.⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/5nhAoAyOPV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2019

“Thank you for the prayer, Amy. Thank you so much,” said King, talking to Amy Adams from the stage.

King won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her portrayal of Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk.

King thanked director Barry Jenkins for creating a film that helped her son finally see himself on screen.

7. Co-host Sandra Oh Takes Home A Golden Globe While On the Job

HELL YES SANDRA OH. hosting and winning! And her parents are there! #GoldenGlobes — Danielle Ryan (@danirat) January 7, 2019

Oh won Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama for her performance in Killing Eve. Her father, in the crowd, gave her the most adorable standing ovation. Oh held her award up and proudly yelled: “KILLING EVE!”

When the co-hosts came back from commercial, Samberg asked her what it was like to win. Oh, clutching her Golden Globe in her hands, deadpanned: “I have no idea what is happening.”

Very happy for Sandra Oh, who gave the second best performance on TV this year… after Jodie Comer. #GoldenGlobes — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) January 7, 2019

8. Christian Bale Thanks Satan in His Acceptance Speech

Christian Bale took the prize for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role as Dick Cheney in Vice. While on stage accepting the award, Bale joked, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role.”

Christian Bale straight-up thanked Satan in his #GoldenGlobeAwards acceptance speech and we don't have a joke for this, we're just impressed. — Birth.Movies.Death. (@bmoviesd) January 7, 2019

i love how christian bale said his wife was like "if you talk for more than 2 minutes up there you will likely END us and everything we've built." Smart lady!!!! — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 7, 2019

9. Chris Pine Presents Hell or High Water Co-Star Jeff Bridges with the Cecile B. Demille Award

“We are man. We’re alive. We can turn this shit in the way we wanna go, man. With love. A healthy planet for all of us.”

The Dude took the stage. The Dude accepted. The Dude abides.

10. Glenn Close’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

By the looks of it, Glenn Close did not think Glenn Close was going to win, either. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/89lP80EICI — Vulture (@vulture) January 7, 2019

Close won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role as Joan Castleman in The Wife. Close received perhaps the longest standing O of the night; the actress was visibly shocked and grateful for her win.

“Women, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us. We have our children, we have our husbands if we’re lucky enough and our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say ‘I can do that and I should be allowed to do that,'” she said to rousing applause.

If you watch one acceptance speech from this year’s Golden Globes, this is the one to watch:

GLENN CLOSE FOREVER THIS SPEECH — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 7, 2019

Bonus: Olivia Colman Thanks Her Co-star ‘Bitches’ from The Favourite

Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite. The actress thanked her Favourite “bitches” and said, “I’m not going to cry because my whole table will laugh at me. Thank you for the sandwiches.”