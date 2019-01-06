What Time Is Kendall Jenner’s Story Revealed? When Is It?

Kendall Jenner was set to reveal a big secret to help other people. Her mother, Kris Jenner, had been teasing the “raw story” for a day. However, when will Kendall reveal her story? What time? How can you find it?

The answer: She’s already made the big reveal, and it turned out to basically be an ad for Proactiv. In it, Kendall discusses the problems she’s faced with acne.

Kendall revealed the so-called “raw story” on her Twitter page on Sunday, January 6, 2019. At 7:30 p.m. on the east coast, Kendall posted on her Twitter page. She announced that she was the new face of Proactiv.

The above video with the tweet contains photos of Kendall’s acne. She admitted she wants “it gone,” and described how she was bullied online after photographs from a red carpet appearance highlighted the acne. She said she went online and saw “all of the horrible things people were saying about me and my skin.” Then she received tweets of how proud people were of her. “It completely flipped my energy on it…for me, I can obviously say that the magic was Proactiv…I am hoping that I can help people,” she says in the video.

However, some people found the announcement underwhelming after so much hype.

Kris Jenner didn’t give any hints about what Kendall will reveal, other than expressing great admiration in her daughter. Observers have speculated that the big reveal may deal with anxiety or acne (both issues that Kendall has dealt with) or something else. Kris Jenner made the announcement on her Instagram page on January 5, 2019, and she included a video that shows Kendall referring to the revelation in vague terms.

Kendall Jenner did indicate that the issue is something that’s affected her life since she was 14-years-old.

Kris Jenner Says Kendall Will ‘Share Your Most Raw Story’

In the Instagram post that she cross posted on her Twitter page, Kris expressed her pride in her supermodel daughter.

“I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable” she wrote. “Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved. #bethechange #shareyourstory #changetheconversation #proudmom #finallyasolution #authenticity #mydaughterinspiresme #getready.”

In the video that accompanied that post, Kendall, wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt, says, “When I was 14, I couldn’t reach as many people as I can now. Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and just be like, ‘I can help you. And it’s OK. And I experienced it. I’m very normal. And I understand it. I can connect with you.’ I’m going to try and help.” The video fades to a black screen with the words “Connect With Kendall.” The video concludes with the date: January 6, 2019.

Kendall Jenner has a massive social media following with 101 million Instagram followers and 27 million Twitter followers. That means that she will have a large audience for her announcement. Her most recent Twitter post on January 5, 2019 dated to New Year’s and read, “happy new year! i hope it’s so so wonderful to you ✨”

On Instagram, her most recent post on January 5 was also a New Year’s post in which she highlighted that she was wearing the color green. She’s also posted a lot of modeling shots of herself lately and a picture of her reclining in a private jet.

Kendall Has Dealt With Anxiety & Acne Throughout the Years

Kendall has been very forthcoming with the public about personal issues in the past.

In the past, Kendall has been open about her struggles with anxiety, including panic attacks. “I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” Kendall once told Harper’s Bazaar.

In February 2018, she also discussed her anxiety, attributing it in part to traumatic incidents in her life, including when her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, ABC News reports. She revealed that she was also a victim of a robbery. On the family’s show, she recounted how she had tried “acupuncture, meditation and sound bathing” to deal with the anxiety issue.

She has also dealt with acne issues, revealing those issues started around age 13. “never let that sh*t stop you! 😎✨” she wrote after being criticized for hitting a red carpet with visible acne.