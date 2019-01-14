Nerdwax on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Beeswax-Based Product

If you run into the issue of having your glasses slip down your nose every five seconds, you may be in luck. Tonight, Don Hejny and his family will pitch their product, Nerdwax, to the sharks.

The product, made from a beeswax-based blend of ingredients, is designed to keep your glasses in place.

On the episode, according to CNBC, the family asks for $80,000 in exchange for a 20% stake in the company.

Nerdwax is easy to apply: simply apply Nerdwax to the nosepads of your sunglasses or glasses. Then, you can “enjoy slip-free bliss.”

Nerdwax is currently being sold for $10. You can purchase it through the company’s website here. The site also sells other glasses-related products, like eyeglass cleaning cloths, cases, and even t-shirts.

Nerdwax has been featured on a number of platforms, including Buzzfeed in an article titled, “18 Things Anyone Who Wears Glasses Needs to Own.”

A testimonial from one Nerd Wax user reads, “This stuff is great. It’s sticky enough that it stays on my glasses but not in a way that makes my face feel weird. Also my glasses haven’t slipped once since I applied it. The mint scent is very mild and therefore inoffensive. Best purchase of my entire year.”

The one downfall, according to the sharks, was the price. None of them think that selling Nerdwax for $10 makes any sense. Cuban tells the family, “It’s the worst thing they could ever do,” with Kevin O’Leary adding, “Nobody’s gonna spend $10 on Nerdwax. It’s too much money.”

In an interview with CNBC, Hejny said that Shark Tank was a life-changing experience. “It’s easy to think if I just went on Shark Tank it would solve all my problems, but often it just amplifies your current problems,” Hejny said. He added, “Do the work … and take advantage of every opportunity but know that there are no silver bullets, and no one is going to do the work for you. So, whatever it is that you want to do just start. Do it now and stop waiting!”

Nerdwax got its start through Kickstarter. Over 2,000 backers were able to raise $61,184 to bring the product to life within mere seconds.

How is Nerdwax doing today? Well, its mere appearance on Shark Tank did wonders for the company. In a podcast with Shopify, Hejny shared that before appearing on Shark Tank, sales were at $136,000. After appearing on the show, sales jumped to nearly $1 million.

In his interview, he shared, ““I credit Shark Tank to being very similar to the way that we approach Kickstarter, which is I’m being vulnerable. This is me as an entrepreneur. This is my family. We’re building this business together. I think those two things have been the biggest driver of our success so far.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of Shark Tank on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.