Was the Rabbit Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ Yet?

Who is the Rabbit on The Masked Singer? Have they been revealed on the show yet? The answer is “no”. But, there are some really good guesses. We are thinking that the singer is from the former boy band N’SYNC, based on some of the clues and the number one guess is Joey Fatone. But, he could also be Chris Kirkpatrick or JC Chasez from the group.

According to Just Jared, Joey Fatone has insisted that he is not the Rabbit, but, he could always be lying, right? After all, the singers are under contract to keep their identities a secret until their official reveals on the show. In a recent appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, Fatone said, “When people started texting me about it, like ‘Hey, you’re on this show,’ I’m like, ‘I am?’ “When did I do it?” He also told Us Weekly that, “I’m here to set the record straight, people! My twitter was blowing up beyond belief. It’s really funny! I’m not the rabbit. I wanted to be a judge! Why wasn’t I called?”

Fatone further insisted to Page Six, “I … am not in that show. I’m not the platypus or bunny or unicorn or whatever the hell you call it.”

“The Masked Singer” Rabbit Guesses

Joey Fatone told Us Weekly it would be really funny if the Rabbit ended up being Donnie Wahlberg, who is a member of the boy band-turned man band New Kids on the Block, since Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, is one of the judges. According to Good Housekeeping, fellow NKOTB member Jordan Knight has been a guess as well, but the Rabbit’s voice doesn’t really sound like Knight.

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is another one of the top guesses about the identity of the Rabbit.

TV producer Craig Plestis talked about how The Masked Singer maintains its high level of secrecy when it comes to the identities of the singers. According to the New York Post, Plestis said, “The most difficult part from Day One has been keeping the secret of who’s underneath the mask. We spent a lot of time with contracts … bringing celebrities to the tapings and making sure no one talks about it, from their managers to whoever. One thing we want is for people to enjoy that moment when the mask comes off.”

The contestants who have been revealed so far on the show have been Tommy Chong as a Pineapple, Terry Bradshaw as the Deer, Margaret Cho as the Poodle, and Antonio Brown as the Hippo.