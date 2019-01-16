‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 5 Premiere Spoilers

The lovable yet cringeworthy Rose family is back tonight for Season 5 of Schitt’s Creek on the heels of last month’s Christmas special-turned-fourth season finale. If you haven’t visited the odd town of Schitt’s Creek yet, the show follows the wealthy Rose family that’s led by two SCTV veterans: video store magnate Johnny (Eugene Levy) and his wife and former soap opera actress Moira (Catherine O’Hara). Their adult children David and Alexis (Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy) have yet to officially detach from their formerly rich parents; all four of them live in the Rosebud Motel after being defrauded by their business manager and losing their fortune. The only thing the family has left is a small town named Schitt’s Creek which they bought as a birthday gift for their son as a joke.

In Season 5, every Rose is coupled up and pondering the future. David is focusing on his relationship with Patrick (Noah Reid) which leads to something horrifying—for him: joining a baseball team. Alexis, after spilling her heart during Season 4’s “Singles Week,” will try to spice things up with Ted (Dustin Milligan) and will consider finally moving away from her family and leaving the small town of Schitt’s Creek behind.

As for Moira and Johnny, they’re looking forward and hoping to make the best with what they’ve got. Moira goes back to work on a film shoot in Bosnia which gives her a renewed sense of purpose and some hope that she may one day get her old life back. She’s going to harness those positive vibes to take on her most ambitious artistic project yet. Johnny, now a co-manager of the motel along with Stevie, sees improvement in the business, but managing his staff turns out to be a major struggle. (Hopefully, they’ve fired Roland by now!)

The Roses are back with more love and more laughs. New season of #SchittsCreek premieres January 16 on @PopTV. pic.twitter.com/3aNOqc0rI1 — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) December 20, 2018

Who Else Will be Returning to Season 5?

Created by and starring Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek‘s fifth season will air 14 episodes. In addition to the two Levys, O’Hara, and Murphy, other returning cast members include Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, the mayor; Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, the mayor’s wife; Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, the motel owner; Tim Rozon as Mutt Schitt; Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands, the diner waitress; and Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens, the town’s veterinarian. Check out the fifth season’s trailer below:

What Else Can Fans Look Forward to in Season 5?

In the premiere episode entitled “The Crowening,” Moira is in Bosnia filming the Crows movie that she hopes will revive her acting career, while David attempts to take his relationship with Patrick to new heights—literally. After Alexis shows faux concern that her brother’s relationship is heading toward “snoozetown” she invites her sibling and his boyfriend Patrick to join her and Ted on their latest “adventure date.” Cue David on a high ropes course in the middle of the woods. TV Line has an exclusive clip of the scene.

The second episode is called “Love Letters” which will air January 23. Episode 3, airing January 30, is called “The Dress.” Info about the rest of the episodes is forthcoming.