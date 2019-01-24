The Masked Singers Identities So Far

The Masked Singer is back for a new episode, and as the celebs take to the stage to belt their hearts out, some people may be wondering who has been eliminated so far.

Antonio Brown was unmasked on week one, and Tommy Chong was unmasked on week two of the show. On episode three, the deer was unmasked, and proved to be none other than Terry Bradshaw.

Brown was dressed as a gigantic hippo when he was voted off and sang Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.”

The dramatic reveal on #TheMaskedSinger was so amazingly over-the-top and ridiculous. It being Antonio Brown, amidst all of today's news, made it even better. pic.twitter.com/Q0iMvTCEWO — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) January 3, 2019

What do we know about the remaining contestants? We know that together, they have 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, 9 Broadway shows, and 4 Super Bowl titles.

Tonight, the rabbit, raven, poodle, and bee will take to the stage to show off their skills.

What are the top predictions for these contestants?

Popular consensus is that the rabbit is Joey Fatone or JC Chasez.

When he first walked on stage, the rabbit shared, “I’ve spent most of my life on stage, but I was never alone” and “synchronized singing was my forte.” He added that he now “pops up” here and there; this could mean he was part of a pop group. As Good Housekeeping points out, the rabbit also wore a white straight jacket when he first performed. In his debut solo album from 2003, JC is wearing a white straight jacket, leading us to think the rabbit may be the latter.

And what about the bee? People seem pretty sure that the bee is Gladys Knight. She is clearly a talented singer and mentioned last week that she wants to show the younger generation what she is made of. Gladys is not only turning 75 in May, but she is a 7-time Grammy winner, which would contribute to those impressive statistics.

And what about the alien? We’re betting it’s La Toya Jackson. The alien has said that she grew up in the public eye and doesn’t want to be “controlled” ever again. She’s added that she’s ready for people to hear her voice under her own terms. Jackson, as people are well aware, comes from the Jackson family. She was raised under the strict rules of her father, Joe, and has a number of sisters.

The poodle, lastly, is likely Margaret Cho. Not only does the height match, but she says she comes from a musical family but is “known for a different kind of talent.” Cho is a stand-up comedian from San Francisco, and there have been a number of references to San Fran on the show.

Who will be unmasked tonight? Only time will tell.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Fox.