Was the Unicorn on ‘The Masked Singer’ Revealed Yet?

The Unicorn is performing tonight on FOX’s hit competition series The Masked Singer. While there’s been lots of speculation about the identity of the performer, the Unicorn has not yet been revealed. Read on to learn about the most recent clues and the celebrities that viewers think may be under the costume.

“Here is the story of how I became The Unicorn,” The Unicorn said during the first episode. “My childhood should have been magical. I grew up in one of the richest neighborhoods and when I was little, I dreamt of singing but someone I admired told me I was tone deaf.” The Unicorn went on to say that she was part of the “graduated class of 1993”, and that she “was born in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods.”

The Identity of the Unicorn Has Not Yet Been Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The most commonly theorized celebrity is Tori Spelling, who rose to fame on Beverly Hills 90210 and whose father is popular TV producer Aaron Spelling. To further draw comparisons between Spelling’s career and the Unicorn’s clues, a clip of Beverly Hills 90210 was referenced in her first clue video. The Unicorn also said, “my childhood should have been magical”, implying that she underwent a difficult time as a kid. Spelling detailed the extent of her unhappy early years in her 2008 memoir Stori Telling.

Another popular guess is actress Denise Richards. Richards became a popular candidate for viewers after the third episode, where the Unicorn said that she had lost her “sheen” and was going to exhibit “model behavior.” Richards was formerly married to Charlie Sheen, splaying into the wordplay, and Richards began her career as a model. The mystery performer was also holding three stuffed animal unicorns during the week three video, which may signify Richards’ three children.

Tori Spelling & Denise Richards Have Been the Most Popular Candidates for Viewers

The panel of judges seem particularly stumped by the Unicorn. They’ve guessed a wide assortment of celebrities and performers who could fit the clues given. Nicole Scherzinger guessed that the Unicorn could be Meghan Markle, while Jenny McCarthy guessed that Ireland Baldwin or Paris Hilton could be under the costume. Robin Thicke honed in on the Unicorn’s mentioning of her troubled childhood and threw out Lindsay Lohan as a possible candidate.

Other guesses include Gabby Douglas, Mary Lou Retton, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney. The latter pair were mentioned due to the fact that the Unicorn mentioned “going for the gold” during her performance, and that she has gymnastic skills. The Unicorn later clarified that she is not actually a gymnast.