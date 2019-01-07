How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Online

America’s Got Talent premieres tonight, on January 7, 2019, with a special season titled AGT: The Champions. The show will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT on the NBC network and all four of the regular judges have returned – Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B. There are many familiar faces on the show this season, as it is filled with favorite acts from previous seasons and from other talent shows in the franchise (ie. Britain’s Got Talent”. For those who would like to watch the show but don’t have a cable subscription, there are still options for you to watch it as it airs. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

While AGT Champions is filled with familiar faces, there is one new person in the mix. Host Tyra Banks has left the show after just a couple of seasons. Banks previously took over the hosting duties from Nick Cannon, who now hosts The Masked Singer. Terry Crews has now signed on as the judge for AGT, according to Variety. In a statement to the media about his joining the series, Crews stated, “I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the #1 alternative series on television. NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s got Terry Crews!”

Simon Cowell weighed in on Crews’ hosting abilities and said that he loves the excitement Crews has over the acts. Cowell told E! News, “It reminds me of when I first did this job. He just loves it. He loves the show, loves the contestants. He’s so easy to get along with. I mean, literally within about 30 seconds I felt I’d known him for years, I mean it was that comfortable.” Crews said that he has basically been preparing for this gig since high school.

Some of the all-star contestants who are appearing on the champions season include Darci Lynne Farmer, Susan Boyle, Prince Poppycock, Light Balance and Jackie Evancho. Simon Cowell and fellow judge Heidi Klum noted that they were both excited for Boyle to join the season.

Tune in to see some of your favorite acts from past seasons appear on the AGT stage once again. Only two contestants will be put through in the beginning weeks, so be sure to watch or you may miss some truly great performers.