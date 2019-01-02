How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Online

The Masked Singer started in Korea and it has made its way to the USA. The new show premieres on the Fox network on January 2, 2018, and show time is at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The Masked Singer has a panel of judges and the panel is made up of Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong. Nick Cannon hosts. The show features celebrities in elaborate disguises, singing on stage, and the judges have to try to guess each singer’s true identity before it is revealed. According to E! News, the celebrities participating in the show this season have “5 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles combined.”

Judge Robin Thicke recently dished to E! on what he loves about the new show and being a part of it. Thicke said, “What I really like about it is that it’s really the only whodunit—or whosangit—show on television, and the fact that it’s all well-known celebrities … So the people under the mask are really the star of the show. It’s very intriguing, even for my 8-year-old son who I brought to the set, he’s dying to find out who the Peacock is, he can’t wait to find out who the Peacock is.”

Fox reality show producer Craig Plestis recently dished to The Hollywood Reporter about what made him realize that the show was a winner. Plestis said that, “It was flypaper TV right from the get-go. I just knew right away this was a special show. It was unbelievable in its appeal — and the game play, spectacle, family-viewing … [and] it was this huge hit in Asia … If we do the job here, it should work here … When the masks come off, everyone has to recognize that face — or they have to have some huge credibility, either in sports, in entertainment, TV, film, music.” Fans will have to tune in to see what kind of celebrities pop up among the contestants. In the Korean version, Ryan Reynolds actually appeared as a unicorn and performed the song “Tomorrow”. How’s that for a surprise?