Who is Jordan Fisher Dating?

Singer, dancer, and actor Jordan Fisher can be seen tonight playing Mark Cohen on FOX’s Broadway adaptation Rent: Live. Ladies, if you’re wondering whether or not Fisher has a girlfriend, he does: his childhood sweetheart, Ellie Woods.

The Couple Made Their Relationship Instagram Official in 2017

In the beginning of 2017, both Fisher and Woods shared a photo on their Instagram accounts of the two of them in Times Square. Fisher was in town starring in a little Broadway musical called Hamilton (no big deal), and this was when the two friends started to take their friendship to the next level.

The Two Grew Up Together In a Theater Company in Birmingham

While 2017 was their official start date as boyfriend and girlfriend, the two have known each other for a while. Fisher told J-14, “We grew up in a theatre company together in Birmingham. We were just friends. It took us a long time for all of a sudden, like a year and a half ago we were kind of like ‘Let’s see what this could be.’ I was working on Hamilton at the time. I was like ‘Come to New York. I’ll take you on some dates and let’s just figure it out.’ So, she came to New York, I took her on some dates, and that was it!”

Around the same time, Woods posted a photo on Instagram from 2012 with the caption, “Wow. Oof. We have come a long way, my dear. #throwback #2012.”

Fisher commented on the post writing, “Good Lord. If only I knew how to properly articulate how happy you make me…this would be so much easier. You truly make me the happiest person on earth. So grateful to have you and to have had you in my life for all these years. Even more grateful that I get to call you my person.”

Woods Was Fisher’s Biggest Fan When He Competed on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars

While Fisher is busy pursuing his singing, dancing, and acting career, Woods is working toward a college degree, but that didn’t mean she didn’t have time to be Fisher’s number one stan. Whether in the live audience or watching from home, Woods often made posters and t-shirts to cheer her boo on.

Fisher ended up winning the season after competing against celebrities like Lindsey Stirling, Frankie Muniz, Drew Scott, and Nick Lachey. Fisher even holds the record for most perfect scores by a celebrity in a season (nine), surpassing Bindi Irwin (Season 21) and Laurie Hernandez (Season 23).

“We have 11 years of friendship and that turned into something really beautiful and special. Just committing to the idea of making it work and being together is something you just do. You just make it work and make it happen. Every three weeks, somebody is on a plane to see each other if it’s a day or two, if it’s a week, if it’s a long weekend. We make it work,” said Fisher.

While She Does Post on Social Media, Woods Otherwise Tries To Stay Out of the Spotlight

While Fisher and Woods do post about each other on social media, you won’t see Woods walking any red carpet with her beau. Maybe she’s shy or just wants to cling on to some semblance of privacy? Regardless, that doesn’t stop Fisher from gushing about his love during interviews or on TV.