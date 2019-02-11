‘AGT Champions’: Who Is Performing Tonight on the Finals?

The latest episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Unlike other episodes, tonight will feature 12 performers who have competed in seasons prior as they attempt to prove who is the best of the best. Read on to find out which performers will be taking the stage.

Susan Boyle, Singer

Susan Boyle is a Scottish singer. She competed on season 3 of Britain’s Got Talent and sang “I Dreamed a Dream.” Despite being the favorite to win the competition, she finished second to dance troupe Diversity.

Brian Justin Crum, Singer

Brian Justin Crum is an American singer. He competed on season 11 ofAmerica’s Got Talent and finished fourth. He also made an appearance on the America’s Got Talent’s Christmas special, where he sang “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Jon Dorenbos, Magician

Jon Dorenbos is an American magician and former NFL player. He competed on season 11 of America’s Got Talent, where he finished in third place behind Billy & Emily England and Paul Potts.

Darci Lynne Farmer, Ventriloquist

Darci Lynne Farmer is an American ventriloquist. She was the winner of season 12 of of America’s Got Talent, making her both the third female and the third child to win the competition. Farmer is currently 14.

Deadly Games, Danger Act

Deadly Games, comprised of married couple Alfredo & Anna Silva, is an American knife throwing act. They competed on season 11 of America’s Got Talent, and were eliminated during the semi-finals.

Angelica Hale, Singer

Angelica Hale is an American singer from Atlanta, Georgia. She competed on season 12 of America’s Got Talent, where she finished second to Darci Lynn Farmer. She is the youngest runner-up in the show’s history.

Kechi, Singer

Kechi Okwuchi is a Nigerian-American singer. She is one of two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005, which claimed 107 lives. She competed in season 12 of America’s Got Talent and finished in the bottom half of the top 10.

Preacher Lawson, Comedian

Preacher Lawson is an American comedian. He competed on season 12 of America’s Got Talent, and made it to the final 10 before he was eliminated. He advanced to the AGT: The Champions finale after receiving the most votes from the fans of the United States.

Shin Lim, Magician

Shin Lim is a Canadian-American magician best known for his use of card tricks and sleight of hand. He competed on season 13 of America’s Got Talent, which he won.

Paul Potts, Opera Singer

Paul Potts is an opera singer on season 1 of Britain’s Got Talent with his performance of “Nessun dorma.” Potts has also released five studio albums and written a book titled One Chance: A Memoir.

Cristina Ramos, Opera Rock Singer

Cristina Ramos is an opera and rock singer. She competed in the 2016 Got Talent España (Spain’s Got Talent) which she would eventually go on to win.

Kseniya Simonova, Sand Artist

Kseniya Simonova is a Ukrainian sand animation artist. She competed in the 2009 season of Ukraine’s Got Talent, which she would eventually win. She has since been declared an “internet phenomenon” due to widely-viewed videos of her performances.