‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 Finale Spoilers & Winner of the Power of Veto

Tonight is the 2019 finale of Celebrity Big Brother and there are five celebrity houseguests left in the mix. But, there’s only room for one winner, in addition to America’s favorite houseguest.

Before we get into what we know about the finale, we do have some spoilers when it comes to who won the latest Power of Veto.

For a little background, the final five contestants are Ricky Williams, Lolo Jones, Tamar Braxton, Kandi Burruss and Dina Lohan. Braxton, Williams and Jones have had an alliance, so, naturally, Williams put Burruss and Lohan up on the block. Then, it was time for a new Power of Veto competition. Whoever won this could either choose to use the power and replace one of the candidates up for eviction with someone else, or they could opt to not use the Power of Veto to save anyone.

According to Gold Derby, prior to the Power of Veto competition, Braxton had Williams agree that if Burruss or Lohan won the POV, they would backdoor Jones. Fortunately for Jones, she won the Power of Veto, but fans won’t get to see what she does with it until the grand finale tonight.

By the end of tonight, only one person will be chosen to be the winner of season 2. They will be selected by a jury made up of cast-offs from the season.

According to Gold Derby, Jones could keep the block the same and vote out Burruss. She reportedly said to her alliance that, “Why would I want to have her in the final four? Kandi already put her cards on the table that I was a bigger threat, and she has had a better relationship with you guys.” Jones was leaning more towards Lohan being in the final four with her.

Ahead of being on Celebrity Big Brother, Lohan said that her daughter, Lindsay, had some advice for her. Lohan told Entertainment Weekly that, “She wrote a list of things for me to do. It’s almost like she was getting excited for me to actually do this. She said, basically, listen. You know, slow and steady wins the race, and silence is golden at times.” So, it looks like Lindsay’s advice may have worked so far.

As for Jones and Williams, they are competitive athletes who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Braxton, on the other hand, isn’t an athlete, but she hasn’t been shy at all this season and wears her emotions on her sleeve. She’s not scared to get into a confrontation. When it comes to whether Braxton thinks she will win the competition this season, she previously told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on me and say I’m going to win Big Brother. I feel like like I’m going to come in around third or second or something.”

The season 2 winner will take home a $250,000 grand prize.