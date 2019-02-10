E! Red Carpet Grammy Awards 2019: Network Guide to the Grammys

The E! Network always has a huge presence on the red carpet of awards shows and the network often puts together a large suite of television content around each event that they cover. So, for E! red carpet fans out there, we have the full rundown of their Grammys coverage for today and tomorrow as well. Check out the host info, start times and programming rundown below.

The 2019 E! Countdown to the Red Carpet is a pre-arrivals gathering of E! hosts, style experts and special guests. Prior to the actual red carpet arrivals for the Grammy Awards, this program provides an inside scoop at some of the fashions to expect and entertainment news for the evening. This year’s program airs from 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the E! Network.

The official description of this year’s E! red carpet programming special for the arrivals describes the show as, “Bringing the real magic of the red carpet to pop culture fans around the globe, capturing every spontaneous moment of the night and delivering the most fun and authentic celebrity conversations with the industry’s hottest names.” This will air from 6 – 8 p.m. ET/3 – 5 p.m. PT/5 – 7 p.m. CT, with an encore presentation at 12:30 a.m. ET.

While the red carpet airs, there will be online coverage via E!’s social media platforms as well.

By 11:30 p.m. ET, the E! After Party special will air, with E! hosts dishing on the most memorable moments from the Grammys, along with the standouts in fashion. For the after party special, the network will highlight some of the night’s biggest winners and stars, with a pop-culture panel that breaks down surprises, wins, snubs, performance highlights, speeches and fashion moments.

Picking back up tomorrow, on February 11, 2019, as usual, E! News will air at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT. This edition will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Grammys and it will show on moments that at-home watchers didn’t get to see.

If you do not have a cable subscription or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the E! network via your computer, phone or other streaming device, by using one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the E! network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the channel on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Xbox One, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or via other streaming devices on the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the Grammys 2019 E! coverage live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

E! is one of 75-plus live channels that are included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of FuboTV here, and you can then watch a live stream of the network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or via your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you cannot watch the Grammys E! coverage live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows viewers to watch most shows up to three days after they air.

The E! network is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” channel bundle for Sling TV. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial here, and then you can watch the network live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your own phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, or on other streaming devices via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the E! network live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.