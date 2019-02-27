Did Ed Sheeran Just Get Married?

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran has tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

According to The Sun, the pair got hitched at a super-secret ceremony in Suffolk, UK just weeks before Christmas.

The British tabloid cited unnamed sources who claimed that the pair invited only 40 people including the ‘Shape of You’ singer’s old school pals, and purposely avoided asking celebrity guests in order to keep their nuptials under wraps.

“Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.

“There were only 40 people – so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or popstar pals. He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding.

“It’s amazing that he’s the biggest popstar in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed.

“Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions.”

Despite the low-key ceremony, it is thought that the pair will now hold a star-studded party for their showbiz pals later this year.

“Ed and Cherry are planning festival-style party for a wider list to happen at the end of the summer,” the source told The Sun.

“That will be all singing and dancing, and they’ll be able to invite Taylor and their record company colleagues and royal friends,” they added. Rumors have circulated that the pair, who met at high school, were planning to walk down the aisle after Sheeran was spotted wearing a ring while performing in the UK last year.

The couple also set tongues wagging when Sheeran showed off the ring when he appeared at the Brits music awards earlier this month.

At the time, Sheeran denied that the ring was a wedding band and instead insisted that it was an engagement ring fashioned from silver clay by his wife-to-be.

“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he explained to British TV show Lorraine.

“Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”

Ed has been dating Cherry officially since 2015 and the couple officially announced their engagement in January last year.

At the time, Sheeran told fans: “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”