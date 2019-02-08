‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: 2/7/19

Tonight is another episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and it’s gearing up to be a good one.

Romance is in the air as Meredith Grey finally gives Dr. Andrew DeLuca the shot he’s been waiting for. The writers of Grey’s have been teasing this get together for a long time, and tonight, we may finally get a taste of what it would be like for the two to be an item.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Girlfriend in a Coma”, and the synopsis reads, “Meredith gains some clarity on her dating situation; the strain on Bailey and Ben’s marriage comes to a head; Betty surprises Owen and Amelia.”

A sneak peek (pictured above) shows DeLuca getting jealous over Meredith’s flirty relationship with Link (Chris Carmack). The love triangle will come to a head in tonight’s episode.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Gianniotti said, “It’s been a lot of fun to see how they’ve been playing up the love triangle, the comedy with it, and how much fun Meredith is having… I think DeLuca is having a great time balancing everything and having a healthy competition between him and Link, which is fun to watch and fun to play. In the next couple of episodes, we’re going to see a lot more from both sides. Both Link and DeLuca share more common ground and continue this love triangle.”

Link, on the show, has been dubbed the “ortho god”, but according to Gianniotti, he isn’t too much of a threat. “If Link was more DeLuca’s age and was also a resident, then I feel like there would be a real sense of competition,” Gianniotti said. “Because he’s so different from DeLuca, I feel like it’s not really a competition. He’s sort of in another league, as DeLuca is to him. They bring very different choices [for Meredith].”

The actor continued by saying that his character is confident with what he has to offer Meredith. “They spent that time in the elevator together where he revealed a lot about himself and opened up and was vulnerable, which she found beautiful and attractive that he felt safe enough to be open and vulnerable around her.”

Link, as most people know, probably doesn’t have too much of a shot when it comes to him vs. DeLuca. After all, he’s a newcomer to Grey Sloan. The actor is perhaps best known for playing Luke Ward in The OC, and has also appeared in shows like Nashville, Desperate Housewives, and films like The Butterfly Effect 3, Dark Power, The Dust Storm, and more.

Find out how the love triangle will pan out in tonight’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.