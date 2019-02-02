Hallmark’s ‘Valentine in the Vineyard’: Where Filmed, Winery Location & Cast

Tonight’s Countdown to Valentine’s Hallmark movie is Valentine in the Vineyard, the third in a trilogy of Vineyard movies that fans have loved. It premieres tonight on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central), February 2. The movie stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny. Read on for details about the cast, where the movie was filmed, and more. If you’d like to join a discussion after you watch the movie and share what you thought, join us on the Reddit discussion thread here in the Hallmark Fans group, or send a tweet to the author of this story.

How To Watch ‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ & the Prequels

Valentine in the Vineyard premieres tonight, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., Feb. 10 at 2 p.m., Feb. 14 at 10 p.m., Feb. 18 at 10 a.m., Feb. 24 at 4 p.m., March 9 at 10:30 p.m., and March 16 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Playing winemakers who have partnered in love and business, Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny reprise the roles they originated in the Hallmark Channel original movies Autumn in the Vineyard and Summer in the Vineyard.”

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the prequels, here’s when they’ll be airing. Summer in the Vineyard will air Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. Eastern, March 7 at 6 p.m., and March 16 at 2 a.m. Autumn in the Vineyard will air February 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern, March 9 at 8 a.m., and March 16 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ Was Filmed at River Stone Winery

In a live Facebook interview with the Hallmark Channel, Rachael Leigh Cook shared that the movie was filmed at Riverstone Winery.

The movie was filmed at River Stone Winery in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia. This is where the previous two movies were filmed too. So yes, the beloved Sorrento Farms winery in the movie is actually River Stone Winery.

Cook told TV Insider about the filming location: ” It’s unbelievable up there. It’s so beautiful.”

She said it was a delight working with the cute llama again too. “This movie was the best he’s ever behaved! The funniest part of filming is when we’re going to rehearse and the director tells us where we’re going to stand and what the llama is supposed to do. We just laugh because that’s never what happens. I’m trying to lure this llama with his favorite snacks but the whole world is food if you’re llama, so it doesn’t really work.”

Check out how beautiful the scenery is.

Hallmark's "Summer In The Vineyard" starts filming in BC today. Will spend some time in the Okanagan & Abbotsford https://t.co/AfIRns3RF6 pic.twitter.com/EeJCHAlHBM — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) May 31, 2017

The movies are filmed around Oliver and Osoyoos, Oliver Chronicle wrote in 2016. The beauty of River Stone Estate Winery has made it a mainstay filming location for all three movies. In 2016, the crew worked about 12.5 hours a day, and fictional signs are installed for the movie itself. During the first film, River Stone kept its winery shop open for the filming and customers loved getting a behind-the-scenes look at what was happening. At one point, they needed smoke as a prop, and a neighbor thought the place was in trouble and showed up to help.

Here’s a birdseye view of the winery:

The second movie took six days to film, Osoyoos Today reported, and GK Farm on Osoyoos’s East Ranch was also part of the filming. Christina Ollson, the production location manager, said: “The reason we came to this area was for the beautiful vista of lush, rolling vineyards and desert-like mountains.”

Tonight’s movie promises to be just as beautiful.

The Cast for ‘Valentine in the Vineyard’

Rachael Leigh Cook reprises her role as Frankie. She recently also starred on Hallmark’s Frozen in Love in January 2018. Cook is a favorite in Hallmark movies, starring in the popular series Summer in the Vineyard and Autumn in the Vineyard. Her many other credits include She’s All That, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Josie and the Pussycats, All I Wanna Do, Blow Dry, House of Yes, Living Out Loud, Get Carter, The Big Empty, Into the West, Psych, Perception, and more. She lives in LA with her husband, Daniel Gillies, and three-year-old daughter Charlotte and two-year-old son Theo.

Brendan Penny reprises his role as Nate. In November, he starred on Hallmark’s movie Pride, Prejudice, & Mistletoe. His many previous credits include Chesapeake Shores (he plays lead Kevin O’Brien), Fifty Shades Freed (co-pilot Beighley), Magical Christmas Ornaments, A Dash of Love, Motive (Brian Lucas), On the Farm, Tis the Season for Love, The Gourmet Detective, Heavenly Match, The Runner (Josh, 11 episodes), True Heroines (Calvin), The Dark Corner (Brian Lucas), Ring of Fire, Supernatural, The Killing, Christmas Crash, The Assistants (Danny, 13 episodes), Stargate Atlantis (Todd the Wraith), Whistler (AJ Varland, 13 episodes), Kyle XY, The L Word, and much more.

Teryl Rothery returns as Patricia. She just starred on Road to Christmas by Hallmark in November, a delightful Christmas movie. In November 2017, she starred in Hallmark’s A Bramble House Christmas. Her TV and film appearances include Mortal Sins, Andre, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Masterminds, Best in Show, Whisper, Video Voyeur, The Book of Ruth, Twelve Days of Christmas Eve, iZombie, Supernatural, The X-Files, Jeremiah, The Killing, Outer Limits, Arrow, Travelers, The Good Doctor, Stargate SG-1, The Collector, The Guard, and more.

Laura Soltis (right, above) stars as Carla DeLuca. Her many credits include Framed for Murder, Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Ms. Matched, Just in Time for Christmas, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, Wedding Planner Mystery, Recipe for Love, Supernatural, Psych, Level Up, Arrow, Hiccups (Joyce), Fairly Legal, The Guard, Godiva’s (Deanna), Black Sash, Just Cause, and much more.

Marcus Rosner (left, above) stars as Marco DeLuca. He starred as Max Fuller on Arrow in both 2012 and 2018. He’s also portrayed Wayne Johnson on UnREAL for six episodes. His many other credits include Poinsettias for Christmas, Christmas in Evergreen, Maternal Instinct, A Harvest Wedding, Summer of Dreams, Appetite for Love, Single & Dating in Vancouver, When Calls the Heart (Charles for seven episodes), Once Upon a Time, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Garage Sale Mystery, Continuum, Rush, and much more.

Tegan Moss stars as Lexi Moreau. Her many previous credits include The Good Doctor, My Little Pony, RedaKai (voice), Flashpoint, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Fringe, Charlie St. Cloud, Wild Cherry, Robson Arms (Georgie, six episodes), Alice I Think (Karen), Godiva’s (Dani), Gadget and the Gadgetinas (voice), You Me and the Kids (Lisa/Katie/Jenny), So Weird (Rhonda), RoboCop: Alpha Commando (voice), Hurricanes, and much more.

Additional cast include:

Michael Kopsa (Charles Baldwin)

Madison Smith (Gabe DeLuca)

Elfina Luk (Dorothy Hubbard)

Stephanie Bennett (Shay Michaels)

Kendall Cross (Helen Bradley)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Reverend)

