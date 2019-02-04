Is Heather Martin on ‘The Bachelor’ Really a Virgin?

Heather Martin has been turning heads this season on The Bachelor.

The 22-year-old lives in Carlsbad, VA, where she works as an assistant program manager. Her big secret this season (although it’s hardly a secret anymore) is that she’s never been kissed. But is Heather a virgin? What do we know about her virginity?

Read on, but BEWARE OF SPOILERS!

Heather met Colton back in July, before the show started filming. The two connected at an event for the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation. Heather then took to Instagram to post about the encounter, where her sister captioned it, “Virgins all around #virginlivesmatter #jointhecolt #coltonforbachelor #pickheather 😂 PS scroll to the left to see Heather and Colton’s first one on one 👫” Based on this Instagram alone, it would seem that Heather is a virgin.

Heather briefly worked as a marketing research consultant for a woman’s pregnancy care clinic. Her LinkedIn reveals that, like Colton, she is a big dog lover. She spent four months interning for Dogs on the Run. According to Reality Steve, Colton and Heather are likely to share their first kiss– and Heather’s first ever kiss– on the February 4 episode of The Bachelor. The kiss presumably takes place during their one on one date. In a couple weeks, Heather will score another date with Colton– a group date with Cassie, Hanna G, and Kirpa.

Colton’s virginity is at the epicenter of the season. In fact, in the season promo for the show, Colton says, “I am a virgin, but that’s just a small part of who I am.”

In another interview, he defended being a virgin, saying, “For me to hear people say, ‘Hey, it’s a skeleton in your closet’, it’s like, well, why’s that a skeleton? Why isn’t that just part of who I am and what makes me me? Why does that have to be portrayed as a bad thing?”

On the internet, some people are saying the two are destined for one another because they’re both a virgin. But according to Reality Steve, Heather doesn’t make it to hometown dates. She gets the rose on the February 4 episode, as well as the February 11 episode. But in the February 18 episode, Heather is sent packing.

Who does make it to hometown dates this season? Those going home with Colton are Tayshia, Hannah G, Caelynn, and Cassie. Only time will tell who the bachelor chooses. Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.