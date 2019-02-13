Why Is Lisa Vanderpump Mad at Kyle Richards?

The ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have made it clear on several talk shows that most of them are not on speaking terms with cast member Lisa Vanderpump. Ahead of the season 9 premiere, Vanderpump’s longtime BFF, Kyle Richards, revealed on Watch What Happens Live that Vanderpump even threw her out of her house. Though Vanderpump and Richards are not talking, Richards did say that, despite their ups and downs, she hopes they can repair their friendship.

So, what is all the fighting about? Why is Lisa Vanderpump made at Kyle Richards and the other women?

In a clip from the season, Kyle Richards is shown talking to Dorit Kemsley and saying that she had been defending her and others, to the detriment of her relationship with Vanderpump. Richards also confronts Vanderpump about an issue and Vanderpump feels she is being called a liar. But, the actual issue has not yet been completely revealed.

Something that supposedly led to a fallout between Vanderpump and Kemsley is dog drama. Kemsley and her family adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s dog rescue, but the dog didn’t work out for Kemsley’s family. Apparently, the dog was a bit of a biter and Kemsley thought she had found the dog a good home, but the dog ended up in a shelter. This was very upsetting to Vanderpump, who had the dog picked up and placed back with her pet rescue, according to Refinery 29.

According to Lisa Vanderpump, it sounds like the dog issue could be the main cause of her issues with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and others. Celebrity Insider reported that Vanderpump admitted, “Unfortunately, I think that’s all this is about. But, you know, it’s always good television. Obviously, I’m not gonna feel like that because when you’re the recipient of being, you know, being kind of bashed.”

When the dog issue reportedly hit the media, some of the cast of RHOBH were rumored to believe that Vanderpump had planted the story somehow, as reported by Daily Mail. Maybe that’s why, in November 2018, the cast was absent from Vanderpump’s Dog Foundation Gala. Us Weekly reported that the women were invited but did not attend. A source claimed that, “Kyle and Dorit have been before and didn’t go this year, even though they were back from their trip. Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have never been … They could have come and supported Lisa, even the foundation.”

What didn’t make things any easier for Vanderpump was having to deal with the unexpected death of her brother, Mark, who died from suicide.