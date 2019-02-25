Olivia Colman Kids & Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olivia Colman has become a force to reckon with in the acting industry, and tonight at the Oscars, she is up for Best Actress for her starring role in The Favourite.

Supporting her in her acting endeavors have been her husband and kids, every step of the way.

What do you need to know about them? Read on.

1. She Has Been Married to Her Husband for 18 Years

For 18 years now, Colman has been married to her husband, Ed Sinclair.

The two met at Cambridge, where Colman auditioned for Footlights Dramatic Club. There, she met Sinclair during a production of Table Manners.

“It sounds really odd, but I did fall in love with him at first sight. When he walked into the room, I just went, ‘That’s him!’ Mind you, I suppose if he hadn’t wanted me, then I might have gone, ‘That’s him!’ at someone else a week later.”

She goes on to say, “I set my cap at him completely – I really gave him no choice. To begin with I think he was completely bamboozled by the whole thing. He kept wondering why this jolly, smiley person kept turning up and laughing hysterically at everything he said. But the fact that he was unaware and a bit puzzled was one of the things I liked about him. I’m afraid I just kept plugging away. But he did say recently that he was really pleased that I had.”

2. Her Husband Is a Writer

Sinclair attended the Bristol Old Vic Theater School– where Colman went as well. At first, she planned on merely accompanying Sinclair. She tells The Telegraph, “I said, ‘I’ll come along with you and support you. I’ll temp and clean. However, he seemed to be having so much fun that I thought I’d apply too, and amazingly I got in.”

Eventually, Sinclair decided to pivot to writing. He is currently repped by Curtis Brown.

According to his bio on the management company’s website, Colman studied law at Cambridge University. He has worked as a professional actor(/waiter), a not-so-temporary office temp, an adult literacy teacher, a corporate roleplayer, a short film producer, and the owner of a private-room karaoke venue.

His first screenplay, Landscapers, was in development with Sister Pictures as of 2017.

3. She Has Three Children

Together, Colman and Sinclair have three children: Finn Sinclair, born in 2005, Hall Sinclair, born in 2007, and a young daughter born in 2015. They have not released their youngest daughter’s name.

The couple is very insistent on keeping their children’s’ lives out of the spotlight.

At the Golden Globes, however, when Colman won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, she thanked her family, saying, “Ed and the kids, look! Yay!”

Colman was pregnant with her daughter while filming The Night Manager.

4. The Family Recently Took a Trip to Disneyland Ahead of the Oscars

Ahead of the Oscars, Colman and her family enjoyed Disneyland. The entire family hit up the Los Angeles theme park just two days before the Oscars.

Colman has already taken home the award for Best Actress at the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes.

Next, she is slated to take over from Claire Foy in The Crown.

5. Her Mother Was a Nurse and Her Father Was a Chartered Surveyor

Growing up, Colman’s mother was a nurse and her father was a chartered surveyor.

She shares with Ipswitch Star, “I grew up in Norfolk and knew the Colmans were always there forever so I feel like that is my place, it’s in my bones and blood… but I didn’t really know where my mum’s family came from so there were lots of questions.”

Colman began working in television not long after graduating from the Bristol Old Vic Theater School. Her breakthrough came in the Channel 4 comedy series Peep Show, from 2003 to 2015. She has received critical acclaim for a number of film roles, including Tyrannosaur, Hot Fuzz, and The Iron Lady, which she played Carol Thatcher.