Puppy Bowl 2019 Time, Date and Channel

While many are focusing on the 2019 Super Bowl, there are also viewers who are waiting to watch their furry friends in the Puppy Bowl today as well. The annual event is televised once again and we have all the details on what you can expect to see, what time the Puppy Bowl airs, what channel to watch it on and more. Read on below.

PUPPY BOWL 2019 CHANNEL: Animal Planet is the host network of the annual Puppy Bowl. This is the 15th year of the event.

PUPPY BOWL 2019 TIME AND DATE: The Puppy Bowl is set to broadcast on Sunday, February 3, 2019, along with a ton of pre-game coverage and footage. Here is a rundown of the programming:

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl Pint Sized Pups Part 1 – 6 – 7 a.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl Future Linebackers Part 2 – 7 – 8 a.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl Pup Close Cuteness Part 3 – 8 – 9 a.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: America’s Cutest Making the Cute Part 1 – 9 – 10 a.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: America’s Cutest The Fluff & the Furriest Part 2 – 10 – 11 a.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Training Camp Confidential – 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Where Are They Now? – 12 – 1 p.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: The Dog Bowl II – 1 – 2 p.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV Pre-Game Show – 2 – 3 p.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV – Winner Takes All Part 1 – 3 – 5:03 p.m. ET/12 – 2:03 p.m. PT

Puppy Bowl XV – Tie Breaker Part 2 – 6:03 – 8:05 p.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XV – Barking Rights Part 3 – 8:05 – 10:07 p.m. ET

PUPPY BOWL 2019 LIVE STREAM: Any live stream is good for the game, as well as any of the pre-game and post-game coverage, which has been pre-taped. The live streaming info is also good for watching Animal Planet any time. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Animal Planet on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Animal Planet is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Animal Planet. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include Animal Planet. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

PUPPY BOWL 2019 TEAMS: The teams that are playing, once again, in the 2019 Puppy Bowl are Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff. Dan Schachner, who has been refereeing the Puppy Bowl for eight years, will be participating in the game again as well. According to CNN, this year’s pooches are made up of 93 puppies, 3 of which have special needs, and they are all vying for the Lombarky Trophy and the Most Valuable Puppy Award.

PUPPY BOWL 2019 HALFTIME SHOW: The halftime show this year will include a host of different animals. They include a bunch of kittens, a sloth, baby porcupines, a baby kangaroo and a capybara.

According to AJC, the Puppy Bowl has 100% adoption rate. This year, 51 shelters, across 23 states, will be represented.