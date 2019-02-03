WATCH: Serena Williams’ Bumble Super Bowl Commercial 2019

When Serena Williams pops up on your TV screen tonight, it won’t be because she’s competing in another US Open. This time, the athlete is starring in a Super Bowl commercial for none other than the dating app, Bumble. She’s here to share an empowering message in an ad called “The Ball is in Her Court”.

In a recent interview with People, Williams said, “It’s important to seize opportunity… It’s really all about making the first move, not just in love but in life as well. And you can’t make the first move unless you seize it. You decide you’re gonna take it. For me it’s really important to do that.”

The commercial is a compilation of moments when Williams seized the opportunity– exactly what she’s empowering women to do with the Bumble app. The 30-second spot will air during the first quarter of the game.

Few people may know that Williams is a global advisor for Bumble. She paired up with Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd for the spot and even worked as the campaign’s co-creative director.

Williams goes on to tell People, “It’s important to have strong foundations in personal relationships, whether it’s a friendship or in my case being married… Personal relationships are really important because they ground you. They center you. I’m really close to my mom and my family and my sisters. They are always there for me and they always make sure that I stay grounded and they make sure I know what’s important.”

What’s more is that Bumble has promised to donate to Williams’ Yetunde Pride Resource Center for every move made on the app throughout this week (beginning Monday, February 4.)

Bumble’s commercial was created by the company’s agency of record, FlyteVu and VMLY&R. The song “Soul Survivor”, by Rita Ora, is highlighted in the spot.

Williams isn’t the only superstar set to appear in this year’s Super Bowl commercial lineup. Chance the Rapper and The Backstreet Boys are appearing in a spot for a new Doritos flavor, while Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges are partnering up for a commercial for Stella Artois. Michael Buble will also star in a Super Bowl ad for Bubly.

This year, it cost advertisers $5.25 million to secure a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl. That equates to roughly $175,000 per second. This year’s price went up from last year’s $5.2 million, according to CNBC, and $1 million more than it cost during the 2014 Super Bowl.