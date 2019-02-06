State of the Union Address 2019 Will Interrupt Several Shows Tonight

After being postponed, the 2019 State of the Union Address will finally air tonight, on February 5, 2019. The address will start at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT, which mean that a lot of shows will be either interrupted or canceled for the night. Read on for the rundown on the schedules for the TV shows affected.

Blackish – The show’s normal time slot is Tuesday nights, on the ABC network, from 9 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The next new episode doesn’t air until February 12, 2019. It will be episode 12, which is titled “Dreamgirls and Boys” and the Xfinity description of the episode reads, “Dre and Bow struggle with identity politics involving the kids; Diane’s crush starts spending time with another girl; Junior’s Valentine’s Day date goes awry after Dre and Pops have a talk with him about chivalry.”

FBI – FBI will not air tonight at all because of the SOTU. It’s usual time slot is on the CBS network, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show’s next new episode will be episode 13, which is titled “Partners in Crime” and it will air on February 12, 2019, in its usual time slot.

Lethal Weapon – Lethal Weapon usually airs on Tuesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on the Fox network. Instead of a new episode, a rerun of The Masked Singer will be on prior to the State of the Union. Next week, on February 12th, the show will return with new episodes, at its normal time.

NCIS – Normally, both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans air on Tuesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS network, but neither of them will air tonight. In place of NCIS, a rerun of the premiere of new reality competition show The World’s Best will air. Both of these shows will be back next week with new episodes, at their regular times.

New Amsterdam – New Amsterdam returns next Tuesday with a new episode titled “The Blues”. The Xfinity synopsis of what to expect reads, “Max continues to work to solve underlying problems within the hospital despite his struggles with treatment; Reynolds makes the choice to do a costly surgery to determine an elusive diagnosis; Bloom must face her personal demons head-on.” It will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT, as usual.

Splitting Up Together – The show usually airs on Tuesday nights, from 9:30 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and it will be back with new episodes next week, along with most of the other interrupted or postponed shows tonight. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Luv Ya 2″ and the description of it states, “After a doctor’s visit, Arthur learns he’s under stress due to the approach of Valentine’s Day; Arther asks Camille if they can take a break from the holiday; Lena decides she wants to cook a platonic Valentine’s Day dinner for Martin.”

The Gifted – The next season 2 episode of The Gifted will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Fox network. The episode is the 14th of this season and it is titled “calaMity.”

The Rookie – A new episode of The Rookie will not air tonight. Its time slot of 10 p.m. ET/PT will be taken over by the State of the Union Address. Next week, The Rookie will return with a new episode titled “Heartbreak”. The plot description of the episode reads, “The team is on high alert during the most dangerous day of the year, Valentine’s Day; officer Nolan invites everyone over for a party now that he is single.”

This Is Us – This Is Us will not air a new episode until next week and for fans, this may be torture, since the show was previously postponed because of the first date of the SOTU. The change caused for new episodes to be put off once again.