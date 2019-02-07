‘The Challenge War of the Worlds’ Cast & Teams

MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on February 6, 2019. Season 33 is full of blood, sweat, hookups and fights, with a whole new batch of people joining in on the competition. Read on for a rundown on the teams, cast spoilers and other info below.

“THE CHALLENGE” SEASON 33 TEAMS

The cast is first separated into the Veterans and the “Prospects”. Then, teams come into play, with each Veteran being paired with a Prospect. According to The Inquistr, the teams starting out are:

Amanda Garcia and Alán Valdez, Ashley Mitchell and Chase McNary, Cara Maria Sorbello and Theo Campbell, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Julia Nolan, Da’Vonne Rogers and Stephen Bear, Hunter Barfield and Georgia Harrison, Jenna Compono and Gus Smyrnios, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Morgan Willett, Kam Williams and Ashley Cain, Kyle Christie and Mattie Breaux, Leroy Garrett and Shaleen Sutherland, Nany González and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran, Natalie Negrotti and JP Andrade, Paulie Calafiore and Natalie “Ninja” Duran, Wes Bergmann and Dee Nguyen, and Zach Nichols and Zahida Allen.

“THE CHALLENGE” SEASON 33 CAST

Josh Martinez and Liz Nolan, both from Big Brother, are also in the cast, but they are not listed with the initial teams. Perhaps they get eliminated right away. But, the word is Alán Valdez injures himself and Martinez, who gets eliminated, takes his place. MTV’s The Challenge Fandom states that, “The first challenge of the season was a rookie purge where the last place male and female rookies were eliminated. The remaining rookies selected their veteran partners via draft … Amanda’s original partner, Alan, required surgery on his hand following the rookie purge and was unable to continue. Josh was brought back into the competition as Amanda’s partner.”

This season’s eliminations will take place on the “Killing Floor” and the show this time around was filmed in Swakopmund, Namibia.

One of the hookups this season is Leroy and Kam. There also seems to be a volatile triangle between Paulie, Kyle and Cara Maria. Last season, Cara Maria got together with Paulie, who was dating Danielle Maltby from The Bachelor, at the time. People reported that the two have broken up, apparently, from further cheating on the part of Paulie, according to both women.

“THE CHALLENGE” SEASON 33 WINNERS

According to MTV’s The Challenge Fandom, the lineup for the finals this season appears to be every man for themselves. For those who want to know the spoilers on the winner of the $1 million prize keep reading. If you do NOT want to know who won, STOP READING NOW.

And the winner rundown, according to the Fandom page reads:

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran – Winner

Theo Campbell – Runner-Up

Wes Bergmann – Third Place

Natalie “Ninja” Duran – Fourth Place

Cara Maria Sorbello – Fifth Place

Hunter Barfield – Sixth Place

Mattie Breaux – Seventh Place

Georgia Harrison – Eighth Place

It looks like Challenge heavyweights Johnny Bananas and CT Tamburello don’t make it as far as some may have hoped.