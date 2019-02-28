The Masked Singer: Who Was Unmasked On the Finale?

Tonight was the finale of The Masked Singer, and fans couldn’t wait to find out who would walk away the winner of the show.

Who was unmasked live on the show tonight?

Donny Osmond was revealed to be the peacock, Gladys Knight was revealed to be the bee, and T-Pain was revealed to be the monster. The monster was crowned the winner of the entire season, and got to walk away with a gold mask.

According to Goldderby, none of the judges– Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong– ever guessed the identity of the real winner. They were spot on with the other two celebrities, but didn’t come close to guessing T-Pain as the monster.

Are we surprised the judges didn’t guess the winner? GoldDerby writes, “That Robin and Nicole, who have the best track records, didn’t figure this out is surprising. The clues offered up by the Monster so clearly pointed to him being T-Pain. He readily admitted he wanted to be on the show ‘to re-write my mixed tape and prove that I am more than just puff and fluff.’”

So with the success of the first season, can we expect a second? Yes, we can.

On January 30, Deadline announced that the show will be returning for another season. An exact premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but we can expect the show to be back by January 2020 at the latest.

Speaking to Deadline, Rob Wade, the president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, said, “The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season. I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season 2 being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

There’s no info on whether Nick Cannon or any of the judges will be returning for the second season.

A slew of celebrities appeared on season 1 of the show, and now, and with such great ratings, we can’t wait to find out who will come back for a second season. The celebrities who appeared this season included Joey Fatone, Rumer Willis, La Toya Jackson, Rocki Lake, Tori Spelling, Margaret Cho, Terry Bradshaw, Tommy Chong, and Antonio Brown.

Who do you want to be part of Season 2?