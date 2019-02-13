Who Is Performing Tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’?

FOX’s hit series The Masked Singer continues tonight as judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong attempt to guess the identities of the show’s remaining singers. But who is scheduled to perform tonight?

The six remaining masked celebrities; the Alien, the Bee, the Lion, the Monster, the Peacock, and the Rabbit will perform tonight and merge together into one group. The format is roughly the same as fans are used to: each one will sing one more time, with a new set of clues, for everyone to have no idea whatsoever who they are. At the end of the night, the person with the least amount of votes has to take off their mask and reveal their identity. The remaining performers will stay a group until the final episode.

Six Singers Will Perform Tonight As Finalists (The Lion, The Monster, The Peacock, The Rabbit, The Bee & The Alien)

To make matters even more exciting, tonight’s episode will feature a guest judge in the form of comedian and actor JB Smoove. Smoove follows guest judges like Joel McHale in guessing who the remaining singers are, including The Deer, who may or may not have played for the NFL.

FOX reality guru Mike Darnell recently spoke with Variety about the show’s surprise success and why he feels its connected with audiences. “It feels very much like the roots of the company,” Darnell said. “I’m very proud of them over there; I think they did a nice job with it. It makes unscripted feel fun, and it also opens up a door to say, ‘Hey, the genre still has a lot of life in it — it just needs the right thing at the right time.’”

Tonight’s Episode Will Also Feature Guest Judge & Former ‘Real Housewives of Hollywood’ Star JB Smoove

“This opened a door,” added Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis. “Don’t be derivative: Be fresh, be different. People are tired of seeing the same old stuff. I know from my past when I took chances I always won. And when I played it safe it was a two-base hit. It’s good to take a swing. And this was a huge swing.”

There are several fan theories as to who could be under each elaborate costume. People Magazine theorizes that the Alien could either be Sofia or Nicole Richie, given the Alien’s clues. “Let’s go through what we know. She fell off a runway, so a model possibly,” host Jenny McCarthy said. “She brought out a badge where she protects. Maybe she guards her family. She’s very protective of her family because her family is famous.” Find out whether the Alien does turn out to be one of the Richies and more at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.