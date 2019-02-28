‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2: Is the Show Canceled or Renewed?

The Masked Singer has become an instant success in the USA and with the season 1 finale here, fans are already wondering about future seasons. Is the show canceled or renewed? Is there a season 2? For those who are already excited for another season, you will be happy to hear that the show will return for at least another season.

Deadline reported that the new reality competition will definitely be back for season 2. Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company, released the following statement about the renewal, “The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season. I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

So, why has the show become such a big hit? Fox reality show producer Craig Plestis recently dished to The Hollywood Reporter about why he thinks the show is so appealing. Plestis said, “It was flypaper TV right from the get-go. I just knew right away this was a special show. It was unbelievable in its appeal — and the game play, spectacle, family-viewing … [and] it was this huge hit in Asia … If we do the job here, it should work here … When the masks come off, everyone has to recognize that face — or they have to have some huge credibility, either in sports, in entertainment, TV, film, music.”

When it comes to casting for season 2, Fox has reported that the judges will remain the same. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are all back on the panel, according to Good Housekeeping. Nick Cannon should be returning as the show’s host as well.

Entertainment Weekly recently reported that some of the fan-favorites from season 1 of the show, like “the Hippo”, might return for season 2, but not in a contestant capacity. Perhaps “the Hippo”, who was actually Antonio Brown, will put on a performance some time during the new season. Executive producer Craig Plestis confirmed that every season will feature new celebrities. Plestis dished, “I can guarantee you, every season you’ll see a whole new batch of characters. So it feels fresh and different. You also might see some of the older characters come back, but not in a competition way. You never want to say completely goodbye to the Hippo.” Plestis also said, “We’re going to have to do double duty in season 2 to keep [the singers] secret.”

When it comes to a premiere date for season 2, none has been set. But, given the show premiered for the first time in the USA in January 2019, fans shouldn’t have to wait longer than January 2020. There’s also the chance that the show could air twice per year, like Dancing With the Stars did in previous years. DWTS used to air two seasons per year.