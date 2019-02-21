Jordan Peele Drops New ‘Twilight Zone’ Trailer

“Everything that happens in this universe has to be the way it is. Things happen the way they should.”

A new trailer for Jordan Peele’s upcoming Twilight Zone series dropped today and it’s as freaky as ever.

The reboot project will reimagine original Host/Creator Rod Serling’s hit horror-fantasy series bringing new anthology tales to CBS’s All Access platform starting April 1. From the trailer alone, the show looks completely star-studded. Adam Scott (Party Down, Parks & Recreation), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Tracy Morgan (30 Rock, SNL), and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) all show face alongside creepy imagery and that unsettling score that we’ll all now be hearing in our sleep tonight (thanks, Jordan!).

There’s slow-moving zooms down elongated hallways, weird doll-like creatures floating ashore, lots of rewound movement (?), and, oh God no, not a little kid riding a tricycle indoors!

Check out the trailer below and “witness the reimagining of the most iconic series ever.”

The new Twilight Zone will remake some of the original series’ most iconic episodes and as indicated in the above trailer, some of them are going to veer way off course (“Nightmare At 20,000 Feet,” anyone?). Why does Adam Scott look so scared at the airport and why does he look all bruised and battered on a shoreline? This new “Nightmare” could flip the script (literally and figuratively) and bring about an entirely different fate for both the character and maybe even the plane.

There’s a few other notable nods to the original series in the trailer. The fuzzy beast-like doll is the one that once terrorized William Shatner from the wing of the aircraft, but as for how closely this episode is going to stick to the source material…your guess is as good as mine. With Peele at the helm as executive producer and narrator, anything is possible.

What else do we see? There’s the devil fortune teller from the episode “Nick Of Time” and a child played by Jacob Tremblay (Room) that could be the kid from “It’s A Good Life.” Besides the cast members already mentioned, there’s snippets of Sanaa Lathan, Taissa Farmiga, John Cho, Ike Barinholtz, Greg Kinnear, and Alison Tolman, though the biggest surprise may be the presence of the aforementioned Morgan. I can’t wait to see what part he’s going to play in this. (Are you appropriately hyped yet? Get hyped.)

After wrapping up his Comedy Central series Key & Peele in 2015, the comedian turned filmmaker has been wowing audiences with his fearless storytelling and boundary-pushing ambition. In 2017, he wrote and directed Get Out, a socially-conscious horror film that went on to earn four Academy Award nominations. Peele himself won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay becoming the first African-American to win the category as well as the first African-American to be nominated for producing, writing, and directing in the same year.

Since 2017, he’s lent his voice to Nick Kroll’s Netflix series Big Mouth where he voices the Ghost of Duke Ellington among other characters. Next month, the director returns to the Psychological Horror realm with his second film, Us. The movie hits theaters March 22 and will open to widespread fanfare and buzz.