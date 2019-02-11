Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour: When & Where He Is Performing, & How to Buy Tickets

Travis Scott is currently touring the United States and Canada on the second leg of his “Astroworld – Wish You Were Here” tour. Tonight, however, he will be at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. He is nominated for 3 awards: Rap Album for “Astroworld” and Rap Song and Rap Performance for “SICKO MODE.”

The second leg of his tour started on January 25 in Vancouver, but Travis Scott still has shows around the US from February 11 to March 24. According to Pitchfork, three of the shows on the schedule are ones that were rescheduled after he had to postpone performances in Milwaukee, Tampa, and Hartford during the tour’s first leg.

He is also on the line-up for the Boston Calling Music Festival as a headliner on May 26. Logic, Brandi Carlile, and Sheck Wes are also scheduled to perform during the festival on that day; the other headliners during the festival weekend are Twenty One Pilots and Tame Impala.

Here are the remaining tour dates for Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour:

February 11 – Tulsa, Oklahoma (Bok Center)

February 13 – Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

February 17 – Kansas City, Missouri (Sprint Center)

February 18 – St. Louis, Missouri (Enterprise Center)

February 20 – Indianapolis, Indiana (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)

February 21 – Chicago, Illinois (United Center)

February 22 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Fiserv Forum)

February 24 – Columbus, Ohio (Schotteinstein Center)

February 26 – State College, Pennsylvania (Bryce Jordan Center)

February 28 – Buffalo, New York (Key Bank Center)

March 2 – New York, New York (Madison Square Garden)

March 3 – New York, New York (Barclays Center)

March 5 – Montreal, Quebec (Bell Centre)

March 7 – Toronto, Ontario (Scotiabank Arena)

March 9 – Hartford, Connecticut (XL Center)

March 12 – Washington D.C. (Capital One Arena)

March 14 – Jacksonville, Florida (Veterans Memorial)

March 15 – Orlando, Florida (Amway Center)

March 17 – Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena)

March 20 – Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)

March 22 – Atlanta, Georgia (State Farm Arena)

March 24 – Charlotte, North Carolina (Spectrum Center)

May 26 – Boston, Massachusetts (Boston Calling)

To purchase tickets for any of these shows, you can go directly to Travis Scott’s tour website by clicking here. There are options to purchase regular tickets or “VIP” tickets. There is also an option to the website to get a “Season Pass,” but that is not a ticket – it’s their way of asking you if you are interested in subscribing to newsletter updates.

Scott paid homage to his Astroworld tour with the theme of his daughter, Stormi Webster’s, first birthday party. His girlfriend and baby-mama Kylie Jenner shared photos of the over-the-top party, which was complete with everything from carnival rides to a “Baby Shark” performance to an inflatable entry-way of Stormi’s head (modeled after the “Astroworld” open-mouthed entry-way of Travis Scott’s head).