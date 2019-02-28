‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Cast & Premiere Spoilers

Tonight, ABC airs its new comedy series Whiskey Cavalier. The series focuses on the odd couple pairing of FBI agent Will Chase and CIA operative Francesca Trowbridge. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of spies who save the world, while balancing office politics and romance along the way. For a rundown of the impressive cast and spoilers for the premiere episode, read on below.

FBI Special Agent Will Chase

Chase, played by Scott Foley, is a veteran FBI agent. His code name, “Whiskey Cavalier”, is where the series derives its title. According to TV Line, Chase is also an emotional character who begins the series having just gotten out a relationship. We see him watching romantic comedies and crying over the breakup he had with his fiance Gigi.

CIA Agent Francesca ‘Frankie’ Trowbridge

Trowbridge, played by Lauren Cohan, is a CIA agent with the code name Fiery Tribune. She is the most serious character in the series; a feisty and sassy leader who always gets results. Trowbridge also differs from her partner Chase in that she is emotionally closed off, and shares very little with her co-workers.

NSA Agent Edgar Standish

Standish, played by Tyler James Williams, is an NSA agent that both Chase and Trowbridge are chasing after. He’s hiding out in Russia, and even after he’s captured, he refuses to reveal the whereabouts of tarball, which is the MacGuffin of the series premiere. The tarball is a device that stores classified information about the government.

FBI Profiler Susan Sampson

Sampson, played by Ana Ortiz, is a profiler who is friends with Chase. She is aware of the emotional turmoil he is going through after his breakup, and several of her scenes in the premiere show her trying to help him.

Premiere Synopsis

The series premiere opens with Chase an emotional wreck. He tries to play things off as though his breakup with Gigi didn’t affect him, but his interactions with Sampson and his boss, Alex Ollerman (Dylan Walsh), prove otherwise. Ollerman even shows Chase a video recording of the moment that Gigi dumped. As a means of getting his mind off things, however, Ollerman sends Chase to Russia to capture rogue NSA agent Edgar and the information that he stole from the State Department’s mainframe.

Chase ventures to Russia, where he bumps into Trowbridge. She’s working undercover as a British doctor. The agents eventually become aware of each other’s identity, and begrudgingly partner up to track Edgar down. Once they have him captured, however, they argue over who gets to take him in. The rest of the episode focuses on Chase and Trowbridge trying to get Edgar through security checkpoints without him escaping.

After a series of convoluted twists, Edgar is revealed to be a good guy, and Chase and Trowbridge are rewarded for their heroics with a new assignment at the FBI’s field office in New York. Edgar and Susan are drafted to be members of their new unit as the episode comes to a close.