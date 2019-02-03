Will Cardi B Perform With Maroon 5 At the Super Bowl?

Maroon 5 are scheduled to play the halftime show during the Super Bowl. Among their hit songs, its likely the pop group with play the single “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B, which has led many to wonder whether the star rapper will join them onstage.

Cardi B will not be performing with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl. There have been several reports as to why the rapper has declined the NFL’s invitation to perform. One theory, according to Page Six, states that Cardi demanded a a large fee of $1 million for her appearance, plus a solo spot away from Maroon 5 to make it worth her while.

Cardi B Will Not Be Performing With Maroon 5 At the Super Bowl

Historically, musicians are not paid for playing the halftime show, and are instead given a “gift in kind” by the NFL to cover their travel and wardrobe expenses. “Cardi B is standing tough and holding out,” the source explained. “She doesn’t want to do it unless they roll out the red carpet for her.”

Other sources claim that Cardi B declined the halftime show due to the NFL’s treatment of players who kneel during the national anthem and her support for Colin Kaepernick. “The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false,” said a representative for the rapper. “There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement.”

Cardi Reportedly Declined In Support of Former NFL Player Colin Kaepernick

Cardi B’s representative restated that there was never a concrete offer made by the NFL. “Again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl,” he said. “She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend.” Despite the fact that Cardi B won’t be play the halftime show, she will perform at an exclusive Super Bowl party the day before.

Cardi B will join fellow rapper Meek Mill at the Fanatics Party on Saturday. The Fanatics Party is hosted by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame. Cardi B and Mill will perform their song “On Me” for a star-studded roster of guests including Jamie Foxx, Peyton Manning, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart, Gucci Mane, Aaron Judge, and Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

Cardi B will also be appearing in a Pepsi ad that airs during the Super Bowl. The ad centers around Cardi B’s signature phrase “o-kurrrr”, which will help answer the often asked question, “Is Pepsi OK?” Steve Carell and Lil Jon will also appear in the ad.