Brit Marling Husband: Is ‘The OA’ Actress Married?

Brit Marling does not have a husband. The OA actress is currently single, as far as the public knows. Her last-known boyfriend was Mike Cahill, a film director and screenwriter, whom she met in college. Since her split from Cahill, Marling hasn’t gone public with any other romantic relationship.

Marling seems to be very focused on her career these days and doesn’t share too much information about her personal life on social media. Her Instagram account, for example, is filled with photos of the work that she has done and things that inspire her. You won’t find a trace of a romantic relationship in any of her recent posts.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Dated Mike Cahill for Several Years

Marling met Cahill while attending Georgetown University. The two quickly became friends, dated, and then broke up, but kept a professional relationship throughout. According to the New York Times, Marling moved to Cuba with Cahill to shoot a documentary before her senior year. The experience was fairly life-altering.

“Living in Cuba made me unafraid of whatever could happen to me. Nothing seemed as scary as waking up at 40 and realizing that I had not lived a very courageous life,” she told the outlet back in 2014.

Marling’s relationship timeline with Cahill is a bit blurred due to their friendship. According to celebrity relationship database Who’s Dated Who, the two dated from 2004 until 2012. It seems as though they may have been on and off during this time, though it’s unclear exactly how long the two were romantically involved with one another.

These days, Cahill has several projects under his belt and more on the way.

Many People Think She’s Dating Her ‘OA’ Co-Creator Zal Batmanglij But They Are Just Friends

Around the same time that Marling met Cahill, she met Zal Batmanglij. The two became great friends in college and have collaborated on a few different projects over the years. Although they have made appearances together and look very comfortable around each other, the two are not dating and have never dated, as far as the public knows.

“Sorry, Internet, stop trying to make this happen. As much as fans of the talented twosome would love for them to be a ‘thing’, they’re sadly not,” Grazia Daily reported in 2017.

Marling and Batmanglij have worked together on The OA, but that’s not their first collaboration. The two worked on Batmanglij’s Sound of My Voice, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Fox Searchlight Pictures purchased Sound of My Voice, and another script co-written by Marling and Batmanglij called The East. Batmanglij went on to direct The East, and he cast Marling in a lead role. The film made its premiere at Sundance in 2013.

The OA is very much a success for Marling and Batmanglij, who have both poured their heart and souls into the creation, writing, and production of the series.