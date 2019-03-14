Garth Brooks Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Country superstar Garth Brooks is set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The singer will also be honored with the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award.

The live two-hour event kicks off at 8 p.m. on FOX and will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, and more.

Brooks, one of the biggest selling artists of all time, has been married since 2005. Here’s everything you need to know about Brooks’ personal life including who his wife is and how many kids he has.

1. Brooks is Married to Another Country Singer: Trisha Yearwood

Come backstage for rehearsals for Notre Dame! This is going to be AWESOME! love, g #GARTHatND Watch #StudioG here: https://t.co/VR73gk0fWR pic.twitter.com/6weSV09g9N — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 1, 2018

In 2005, Brooks married fellow country artist Trisha Yearwood. It was his second marriage and her third.

The two had been close friends since before they both became famous in the 1990’s. On May 25, 2005, Brooks proposed to Yearwood in front of 7,000 fans in Bakersfield, Calif. Seven months later, the couple married in a private ceremony at their home in Owasso, Okla.

Yearwood has 13 studio albums herself, including one Christmas album she released with Brooks. Christmas Together was released in 2016 and featured duets from the husband/wife duo that included classics like “Feliz Navidad” and “Santa Baby,” and original tracks like “Ugly Christmas Sweater.”

In 1998, seven years before their marriage, the duo won a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for their song “In Another’s Eyes.”

2. Brooks Has Three Kids from His First Marriage

Brooks married his college sweetheart Sandy Mahl in 1986. The couple had three daughters including Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks (born July 8, 1992), August Anna Brooks (born May 3, 1994), and Allie Colleen Brooks (born July 28, 1996). Brooks and Mahl later separated and ultimately got divorced in 2001.

Brooks’ children have always been his top priority. He temporally retired from music in 2000 to focus on his family and stated that he wouldn’t return until his youngest daughter graduated high school. He stayed true to his word and in 2014, after Allie graduated high school, he made his return.

His daughters are all twenty-somethings today. Allie studied music at Nashville’s Belmont University and has since followed her dad’s footsteps to become a singer-songwriter herself.

August gave birth to her own daughter, Karalynn, with her boyfriend Chance Michael Russell. The two were high school sweethearts and later married and welcomed a second daughter, Gwendolyn, in 2016.

Taylor Brooks, Garth’s oldest, attended Oklahoma State University from 2010 to 2016 and studied history. She’s extremely private but she occasionally shares funny throwback photos from her childhood on social media.

3. Yearwood and Brooks Bought a Home in Tennessee

Brooks owns homes throughout Tulsa County and Oklahoma County in Oklahoma, but he and Yearwood also own in Goodlettsville, Tenn., having moved back to the state in 2014 to be closer to work opportunities.

“Garth and I have always sort of been gypsies. If you do this for a living, home for us is really just where we are together,” Yearwood said in 2014. “There’s an energy about Nashville that I love and I miss. And it’s so awesome right now. It has a new energy that’s so cool…and it makes sense because it’s been a bit of a challenge to not live there and to have to fly in and out for work.”

The couple also owned a home in Malibu, but they sold it in 2016 for $7 million, The Los Angeles Times reported.

4. One Time Brooks Invited Fans Over to His House for Dinner

Brooks surprised one fan who submitted a question to the singer on an episode of Inside Studio G: A Monday Night Conversation. After Elisabeth Wadin, a honeymooning fan from Sweden, asked Brooks for recommendations during their “road trip from Texas to Florida,” Brooks responded by inviting the couple to his home for dinner.

“I’m gonna get my butt kicked by my wife for this one,” said Brooks. “What would you think about you and your husband — why don’t you make a stop in Nashville and why don’t you come to our house and have dinner with me and Ms. Yearwood?”

Brooks continued, “You let me know when you’re gonna be here and I’ll make sure of it,” he said. “Because that was a sweet, sweet thing you said about the country music audience. It would be a joy to have you in our house and introduce you to the queen. I love you very, very much. Come see us!”

5. Brooks is the Best Selling Solo Artist in the U.S.

The biggest selling solo artist isn’t Michael Jackson nor is it Elvis Presley. Brooks has sold more albums in the U.S. than any other solo artist selling 148 million units as of last year, according to Business Insider. Globally, his number increases to well over 160 million record sold.

Brooks’ discography is pretty meaty. He’s released 21 records in total, including 15 studio albums, two live albums, and three compilation records. He is the only artist in the history of music to have released seven certified RIAA diamond albums in the U.S., including No Fences, Ropin’ the Wind, Sevens, and Double Live.