Hallmark’s ‘Love to the Rescue’: Details on Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & Photos

Hallmark's newest movie, Love to the Rescue, premieres tonight. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast.

How To Watch ‘Love to the Rescue’

Love to the Rescue premieres tonight, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. See additional showtimes here. Encores will premiere Sunday, March 24 at 6 p.m. Eastern, March 27 at 4 p.m., March 30 at 6 p.m., March 31 at 2 p.m., April 4 at 10 p.m., April 8 at 6 p.m., and April 20 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Two single parents come head to head when their kids want to adopt the same dog. Agreeing to co-foster, free-spirited Kate and type-A Eric must work together to find the dog’s forever home.”

‘Love to the Rescue’ Was Filmed in Savannah, Georgia

Although many Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, Love to the Rescue is an exception. Love to the Rescue filmed in Savannah, Georgia and surrounding areas, Savannah Now shared. Hallmark also filmed The Beach House and Love at the Shore in Savannah.

The Cast for ‘Love to the Rescue’

Nikki DeLoach stars as Kate. Her career began with The Mickey Mouse Club (where she began, starring alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.) DeLoach’s long list of impressive credits include Traveller, Misery Loves Company, Never Give Up: The Jimmy V. Story, Awkward (Lacey Hamilton, where she was considered one of TV’s “hottest moms”), NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI, Without a Trace, Mad Men, Cold Case, North Shore, A Kind of Magic, and more. Her Hallmark appearances include The Perfect Catch, Christmas Land, A Dream of Christmas, and Truly Madly Sweetly just in September on Hallmark. This December she starred in Reunited at Christmas on Hallmark.

Michael Rady stars as Eric. Rady’s appearances include UnREAL, Atypical, Jane the Virgin, Intelligence, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel, Sleeper Cell, ER, Greek, Melrose Place (the reboot), Emily Owens MD, House of Lies, The Guardian, J. Edgar, and more. He was recently on Hallmark’s Christmas at Pemberley Manor.

Michaela Russell is Sophia. She was also on Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michaela is nwere to the acting world, and this movie was perfect for her.

Max Ivutin is Owen. He was also on Kid Race and MacGyver as Joel in 2018. He’s from Atlanta, Georgia and is the youngest of three brothers.

Other stars in the movie include:

Amanda Ayres (Carla) Bisserat Tseggai (Nadia) Anthony Triceri (Liam) Brandhyze Stanley (Boss) Stephanie Lusk Donahue (Mom #1) Hannah Tinker (Bianca) Braian Rivera Jimenez (Rodrigo) Shanda Lee Munson (Susan) Haviland Stillwell (Allison) Courtney Ward (Alana) Bret Shuford (Moderator) Sarah Montana (Jacob) Pat Yeary (Volunteer #1) Luci MacNair (Dog Trainer)



The dog on Love to the Rescue is Zip the Dog, playing the role of Bruce.

Zip the Dog (aka Bruce) is a real-life rescue too.

Real-life rescue Zip the Dog is taking center stage in this Saturday’s #SpringFever premiere! See how he brings two single parents and their families together in #LovetotheRescue Saturday at 8pm/7c. pic.twitter.com/3ZGu5neUeG — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 20, 2019

You can learn more about Zip in Heavy’s story here.

Here are some more photos from the movie:

Here are some more photos from the movie: