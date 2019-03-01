Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk: 10 Key Bombshells

If there hasn’t been time yet to watch the Red Table Talk interview hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, with special guest, Jordyn Woods, this summary aims to cover all the key bombshells and quotes that came from Woods (and some of Woods’ close family friend’s, Pinkett-Smith’s, reactions).

Woods said that she has talked to Kylie, and told her already that she would be doing Red Table Talk. She said also that she has spoken a little bit with Khloe, and is willing to do whatever it takes for Khloe’s peace of her mind, not for Woods’ image or her career: just anything to make amends, so that Khloe knows that there was no malicious intent.

Here are 10 more key bombshells (plus a BONUS) to know from the Red Table Talk interview, which aired Friday March 1.

1. Jordyn Woods asked Jada to interview her (not the other way around)

Contrary to scattered beliefs on the internet, it was not Pinkett-Smith who reached out in an effort to persuade Woods to interview on Red Table Talk. On the contrary, as the interview opened on Friday, Pinkett-Smith rather lovingly made it clear that Woods had requested to be interviewed, so that she could put a stop to rumors and threats, and all the negativity surrounding her actions.

2. Jada Pinkett-Smith gave a motherly and loving defense of Jordyn Woods

Pinkett-Smith aimed for balance in her interview, though she was more loving and motherly and familiar than say, an emotionally removed journalist. While on the one hand, Pinkett-Smith showed compassion for her longtime family friend and play niece, Woods, she asked her point blank, a number of times, whether she understood the hurt that Woods had reportedly caused the Kardashians. Pinkett Smith had also begun the show saying: everybody has skeletons…if you bring judgement, this segment may not be for you, and that’s okay.

3. Will Smith called into Jordyn Woods’ interview before it began

Will phoned in on Pinkett-Smith’s iPad, to show some support and give advice to Woods before her interview began. “The world attacks, it just happens,” Smith said to Woods in his iPad appearance, as his wife and her mother/co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris listened along. “You’ll never get around the world attacking, but I want you to know that you are supported, and I got you, and we got you.”

4. Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods

On this note, this bombshell could be considered the biggest bombshell of all. Apparently, Thompson kissed Woods on the lips–no tongue or passion, Woods insisted, but nonetheless–planted one on Woods. Why? It really appeared to be anyone’s guess and Woods speculated that the laissez-faire atmosphere of the party might have contributed to his behavior.

5. Jordyn Woods said she was drunk, not blacked out

Reports alleged that Woods had been “blacked out” during the party, but Woods clarified that she had never been blacked out. While she wasn’t “tipsy,” Woods said, she certainly was not blacked out–just drunk. She blamed the majority of her actions and decision-making on drinking and on the social environment, in retrospect.

6. Jordyn Woods said she was honest about being at the party, but lied about what happened–and that, now, she’s coming clean

Woods expressed regret for actually (lying!) to the Kardashian-Jenner clan when asked about what happened with Thompson. According to Woods, she did not lie to the family out of spite, but rather out of “fear.” Woods expressed deep sympathy for Khloe Kardashian and the position she put herself in by staying at a party at which Thompson was present.

7. Jordyn Woods said, “I know I’m not the reason” Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson broke up

Despite Woods’ regret about the Thompson scandal, she is adamant that “she” is not the reason that Thompson and Kardashian broke up. She admitted that her situation with Thompson might “have made it harder for [Khloe] to want to be with Thompson, but it was not the sole reason that the Kardashian sister left the father of her child.

8. Jordyn Woods said she would “never” want Tristan Thompson

“Never,” Woods said in the Red Table Talk interview, with a noticeably firm tone. “[Thompson] was never a thought, never a consideration,” and never will she keep up with or contact him, Woods declared. Woods went on to say: “That’s why I’m willing to be put up to test.” She repeated during the interview: “Attach me to a lie detector.” Woods said that there had been no communication with Tristan and no relationship over time, no plans on meeting up, no conversation, nothing.

9. Jordyn Woods declared her “decade-long” integrity and loyalty

During the interview, Woods said, “I’ve been around for over a decade, I’m here to protect.” She said that if that weren’t the case, she wouldn’t have been around for so long. She expressed regret that her story with Thompson turned into the biggest scandal and betrayal of the year

10. Jordyn Woods insinuated that the media is crucifying her because she’s a black woman

In what might have been another bombshell from the interview, Woods claimed that the media could stand to to focus on more important matters in the world, but instead, “They’re putting their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake…and not a mistake that’s worth crucifixation.” Without pushback, Jada fully agreed saying that it was hard to be a black woman, and that Will Smith had called for the very reason that he felt it was important for him to “hold [Woods] through this.”

BONUS: Jordyn Woods declared, “If I were a weak person, I would have hurt myself”

Woods stated that the “arms that [she] thought would be around [her, during the scandal],” were nowhere to be found. “I couldn’t eat and I couldn’t look at my phone even,” Woods said. “Every time you refresh the page, it’s another person telling me that ‘your father deserved to die.'”

As for her family, Woods stated, “We can’t leave the house; my brother can’t go to work; my sister can’t go to school…she’s 12 years old.”

Woods admitted that, after reflecting on the fiasco, she realizes that she “got caught up in the lifestyle of who I thought I wanted to be.”

Pinkett-Smith concluded the segment by telling Woods that she had to “learn a lot about the power of telling the truth.” She advised, “when I was your age, I had no idea about how to tell the truth,” and said that she had to tell many lies and get the consequence of telling lies to learn to know. The pain of truth is better, Pinkett-Smith said.