Linda Phan, Drew Scott’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sorry ladies, Drew Scott is taken. The 40-year-old co-host of the TV series Property Brothers wed the love of his life last year, and the two are still going strong today.

And with an all-new season of Property Brothers upon us, we can expect to see more of Drew’s wife, Linda Phan, on our television screens. What do we know about her? How long have they been together? What do we know about their wedding?

Read on.

1. They Wed in May 2018 in Italy

Drew and Linda wed in May in Italy.

They tied the knot after eight years together. Why Italy? Linda tells People, “We’re looking at somewhere where we can chow down on pizza, pasta, and gelato. Those are the requirements.”

Both Linda and Drew are keen on giving back to the community. Instead of wedding gifts, they asked guests to donate to WE, a charity that helps people in poverty, to provide clean water to 50,000 people in need.

What’s her dream vacation? Linda tells HGTV, “Any charitable trip. I’m not one who can sit by the beach or sunbathe all day long. I need to be doing something… or eating something. So a food tour would also be a dream vacation.”

2. The Couple Has Been Part of Two Shows About Their Lives Together

Drew and Linda have had two shows about their relationship: an HGTV show called Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House, and a TLC show called Drew and Linda Say I Do.

The couple filmed a five-episode series for the former show, which chronicled their experience remodeling their home in LA. The show premiered on November 22, 2017 on HGTV. It also led to a spinoff web series in which Linda would show audiences some do-it-yourself wedding-themed crafts.

The ‘About’ page for Drew and Linda Say I Do reads, “Drew Scott met Linda Phan 8 years ago and it was love at first sight. They’ve decided on a destination wedding in Italy but they only have 3 months to prepare! There’s little time and much to do leading up to the grand affair. Will they pull it off?”

3. They Met at Toronto Fashion Week

Drew and Linda met in 2010, at Toronto Fashion Week, where Linda was dressed up as the “fashion police”, according to Country Living.

Drew tells People, “I saw her and thought, ‘Oh, she’s attractive!’ She also had this great personality.” The couple subsequently exchanged numbers which led to the “longest date ever.” They ate sushi and Drew invited himself to karaoke alongside Linda.

The rest, as they say, is history, and within a matter of years, Phan moved into the brothers Las Vegas pad. In 2012, she told People of working with her then-boyfriend, “People were always like, ‘Isn’t that weird?’ But there’s an ease to it… You wake up and you go to work. It’s nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with.”

After dating for six years, Scott popped the question at Toronto’s Piano Piano restaurant. He later told People, “I’ve never met another woman like her, and once you do, you want to be with her forever.”

4. She Has Been Working for Scott Brothers Entertainment for Several Years

Linda and Drew have been together for years, so it should come as no surprise that she’s involved in Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Linda works as the Creative Director there.

According to her IMDB Bio, Linda’s background in architecture and entrepreneurship has helped her over at Scott Brothers Entertainment, where she “heads one of Scott Brothers Entertainment’s first forays into the digital app space and creates leading-edge concepts from which their social media and special project campaigns are built.”

Since meeting the Scott brothers, Phan has had a blast working with them. Speaking to Country Living back in 2017, she shared, “Everyone keeps asking, ‘Was it hard to work with them?’… We found that we were always on the same page creatively and we all shared the vision of being inspired by Paris and L.A. and Old Hollywood glam, so it all came together really well and really smoothly.”

5. The Couple Says They’re Excited to Have Kids

Speaking to People recently, Drew opened up, saying he and Linda are excited to have kids.

“We don’t know — do we want to have two, four, 15? We don’t quite know,” he shared.

“That’s a bit of a jump,” Jonathan joked. Drew responded, “I have to talk to Linda about that… We look forward to having kids. No screaming rush. We have nieces and nephews that we get a lot of our playtime with, so for now we can get them hopped up on sugar and then pass them back to the parents.”

In a previous interview with reporters, Drew shared that Linda is, in fact, the one who is pushing for twins. “We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls.”