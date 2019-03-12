‘The Bachelor’ Finale 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight is the finale of The Bachelor, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the final episode.

The official ABC synopsis for the season 23 finale (part 2) episode reads, “America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and extremely emotional Colton finally decided what would be best for him. He put everything on the line, but what will happen to him and the remaining women? Find out on night two of the two-night, live special Season Finale event … Colton will take the hot seat live in studio with Chris Harrison to explain what was going through his mind and heart those final days of his journey to find love. Demi, Onyeka, Sydney, Jason Tartick and Chris Randone take the stage with Chris Harrison to speculate on the extraordinary conclusion.”

Read on, but beware of spoilers!

1. The New Bachelorette Will Be Announced

Tonight, fans will learn who the next Bachelorette is.

And who can we expect to walk onto that stage when Chris Harrison makes the announcement? None other than Hannah B.

Fans may be surprised to learn that Hannah– who was involved in a season-long feud with fellow contestant Caelynn Miller Keyes– has already filmed her intro video. Reality Steve states that he’s even started pulling together his list of contestants who will be appearing on her season.

The new season will begin filming on Thursday. That’s right– March 14 marks the beginning of filming for Hannah B’s season of The Bachelorette.

2. We’ll Have More In-Studio Segments and Less Footage from Colton’s Season

Like last night’s part 1 finale, tonight’s episode will include far more in-studio segments featuring a live audience than footage from Colton’s season. After all, Colton even said last night, that he got to a point when he “quit” being the bachelor.

According to Reality Steve, ABC is filling those gaps by adding more in-studio segments to the finale episodes. He writes, “LIVE SHOWS BOTH NIGHTS! Lets talk to former contestants who pretend not to know what the outcome is and get their slanted/biased takes on the show. Always riveting TV I tell ya’. So they kept the same amount of episodes, but technically they do have less footage that’s airing, since a normal episode on a Monday night is where 80 of the 120 minutes allotted is dedicated to the show.”

Last night, fans said hello to alumni Ben Higgins, Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, and Garrett Yrigoyen, who weighed on on Colton’s season and predicament with Cassie. You can expect more of that on tonight’s part 2.

3. Colton Has Already Made Bachelor History

Last night, Colton made Bachelor history, going from three women to zero in just one night.

How did it all go down? On last week’s episode, the 27-year-old decided he was in love with Cassie and that he couldn’t live without her– she was the one.

But when he went to tell her that, she left him. That’s right– a surprising visit from Cassie’s father left her feeling like Colton wasn’t the one for her, and the right thing to do would be to go home. Colton did everything in his power to keep her from leaving, but in the end, Cassie stepped into the black van and left.

On last night’s finale part 1, Colton approached Tayshia and Hannah G., and admitted to the both of them that his heart was with Cassie. He sent both ladies home. For the first time in the history of the show, Colton went from three ladies to just none.

4. Cassie & Colton Get Back Together

Lo and behold, Cassie has not left Portugal! And tonight, Colton will win her back. Last night’s episode ended with him knocking on her door. “Cassie left me, but I still love her,” he told the camera. “I don’t want to leave here without her.”

What’s the future for the couple? Are they together today? Will we see Cassie on tonight’s episode?

According to our research, and a couple clues from eagle-eyed outlets, the couple is still together. Colton has ‘liked’ many of Cassie’s sister’s boyfriends photos on Instagram. As Reality Steve has pointed out, he’s even been spotted at the gym with Gregg Sulkin. Cassie’s hand was also seen in a photo posted by Colton.

But still, the couple isn’t engaged. It seems for now, they’re taking it slow.

5. Harrison Discussed Colton’s Fence Jump on Last Night’s Finale Part 1

Longtime host Chris Harrison has broken down how intense Colton’s fence jump was. On the “Women Tell All” special, Harrison shared that Colton didn’t come back to the show after his fence jump. “He gave himself up in a way that we found him,” he explained.

Harrison continued, “We called back to Los Angeles… and we woke up other executive producers and executives and said, ‘This is what’s happening. What do we do?’ and they said, ‘At some point, you’re gonna have to call the authorities’… Luckily as we were about [to call the cops], someone’s walkie talkie clips.”

What else does tonight’s finale have in store? How exactly does Colton win Cassie back? Be sure to tune in tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.