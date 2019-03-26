‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers

ABC’s family drama This Is Us continues tonight at 9/8c. The latest episode, which is titled “R&B”, focuses on Randall and Beth Pearson and their relationship throughout the years. With such a vague description to go off of, some fans are curious to find out what happens as soon as possible.

For those who don’t want to find out what happens “R&B”, be warned. The rest of the post includes spoilers and crucial details pertaining to the episode. The strained relationship between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beatrice (Susan Kelechi Watson) carries over from last week’s episode, “The Waiting Room.” Randall refused to drop out of the City Council race at Beth’s request, despite the emotional toll that its taking on their family.

Randall & Beth Pearson Are the Focus of Tonight’s Episode ‘R&B’

Randall also demanded that Beth put her own passions on the back burner to support his campaign. He went as far as to leave an angry voicemail on Beth’s phone, accusing her of wrecking their family so that she could “teach bored housewives to twirl.” He demanded that she grow up. The episode ended with Randall closing the bedroom door so that he and Beth could have it out once and for all.

“[Tonight’s] episode is one of our favorite we’ve ever done,” teased executive producer Elizabeth Berger. “We wanted to make sure that we weren’t just focusing on fraught moments of their relationship or difficult ones; we wanted to really show the whole picture. So you’re going to see some really beautiful moments, some really funny moments, some really difficult moments. And there are just powerhouse performances by Susan, Sterling, Niles [Fitch], who plays teenage Randall, and Rachel [Hilson], who plays teenage Beth, and we can’t wait for everyone to see them.”

Producers Have Said Tonight’s Episode Will Affect the Rest of the Series

Executive producer Isaac Aptaker also told Entertainment Weekly that the events of tonight’s episode would have repercussions for the rest of the series. “This one’s going to carry through the rest of our season,” he warned. “As a viewer, you have no idea what’s next for this couple. And it’s leading to an episode next week where we do a deep dive on all things Beth and Randall and really explore this relationship and what’s wonderful about it and what’s really messy about it — and hope that they can get through this.”

“I think that is definitely not a good look for Randall, when he explodes at her in the car like that,” Aptaker added. “You can try to defend it by him thinking that she’s flaked on him for this very important dinner at the last minute, but I don’t think anyone is giving him any husband of the year awards for that voicemail.”