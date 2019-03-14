What Time Does ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Part 2 Premiere on Netflix?

After nearly a year of waiting, we finally get to see the second half of Arrested Development Season 5 on Netflix. It’s premiering on March 15. But what time can you expect new episodes to be available?

Arrested Development Season 5B releases at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, March 15. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere nowadays. So that means any time you visit Netflix on March 15 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Release Times in the U.S. (March 15)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (March 14)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (March 14)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its movies and TV series. Any time is subject to change without warning.

Here’s a preview for the season.

The second half of the season stars the ensemble cast that we’ve grown to love, on all new adventures. They’re also still trying to figure out just what happened to Lucille Austero aka Lucille 2.

You can't handle the Bluth. Arrested Development returns March 15 pic.twitter.com/07UA4hJlgB — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) February 19, 2019

Oh, and the Bluth company is still on the hook for that border wall, just as they’re trying to figure out what to do about Buster’s murder trial. And there’s an unexpected Golden Girls parody that you’re going to love.

Heavy got to see the season early, thanks to Netflix, and I can say, spoiler free, that you will not be disappointed. There are some unexpected twists and turns in the plot, and every episode had me laughing out loud. The show has gone back to its roots, and it’s really fun to watch.