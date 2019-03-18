Urban Float on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Therapy Spa

Tonight, COO Joe Beaudry and CEO Scott Swerland will be pitching their product, Urban Float, to the sharks. The floatation therapy spa brought in $2 million in sales in 2018, and has locations in Seattle, Texas, Ohio, and Delaware.

Urban Float is marketed as the “premiere flotation therapy spa specializing in sensory deprivation floating to relieve stress, anxiety, and improve focus.” To experience floating, visitors must visit a specific Urban Float location. Floating occurs in an isolation tank, which some people may refer to as a sensory deprivation tank– both light and soundproof. Monsters and Critics writes. “The salt water inside is kept at skin temperature, which may feel cool at first but those floating will soon get used to the temperature and before long, it’s said that they won’t even feel where their body ends and the salt water begins.”

The company’s mission statement reads, “Urban Float is committed to providing a clean, calm, and welcoming environment so guests can get the most out of flotation therapy. Whether guests seek pain management, sports recovery, stress relief, improved focus, or simply disconnect from a hyper-connected world, we create a sanctuary to help everyone, everywhere improve their quality of life.”

There are many physical, emotional, and mental benefits to Urban Float, including relieving aches and pains, improving sleep quality, and reducing stress, among others. Click here to learn more about the benefits.

One float for a new customer is priced at $45, while a float for an existing member is $90. A 3-float package for a new customer is $135, and $180 for an existing customer. Learn more about the pricing here.

Urban Float consists of purified water and 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt which creates buoyancy. To take Urban Float for a spin, you simply need to bring yourself. Towels, showers, soap, and shampoo are all provided at check-in at your Urban Float location. According to the Urban Float website, it is impossible to drown if you fall asleep while in Urban Float– the 10 inches of water is “so buoyant you can’t help but float at the top.” They add, “Some people do choose to sleep in the pods.”

As for what to wear during your Urban Float experience, most prefer not to wear anything while floating. It is safe to float while pregnancy and even encouraged.

Biz Journals quotes Swerland as saying about his shark tank experience, “This was one of the coolest things I’ve done as a business leader in my life.”

Will the sharks bite? Will they choose to become part of Urban Float? Find out tonight on an all-new episode at 10pm ET/PT.