Zoe Gregory: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

British model Zoe Gregory claims that Alex Rodriguez sent her sexually explicit texts mere months before he proposed to his current fiance, Jennifer Lopez. Gregory also said that the former baseball star sent her nude photos and requested a threesome.

“While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls,” she told the Sun. Gregory, 44, is a former Playboy model who currently works as a personal trainer. Learn more about her career and her claims about Alex Rodriguez below.

1. She Is a Former Glamour Model Who Posed for Playboy Magazine

Gregory told IGN that she began modeling at a young age. “I was a kiddy model. I didn’t enjoy that because it was taking too much time out of school and I wanted to stay with my friends,” she admitted. “In the end I said to my mum I want to give up modeling, which I totally regret now because I gave it up until I was 19, which is a long break from modeling. I didn’t grow to the five-foot-nine-inches tall catwalk model girl, so I had to work for the glamour industry and that’s how I got [in].”

Gregory is best known for her time as a Playboy model. She lived at the Playboy Mansion for five years, and was regularly photographed alongside Hugh Hefner during the early 2000s. Despite her fame, Gregory regularly criticized the celebrity lifestyle. “Sometimes you take the wrong road because of the bullsh*T that lead you on the way. You mess up now and again but then you realize who the good people are and who the bad people are,” she explained.

During a 2017 interview, Gregory said that she was working a book about her life and her time at the Playboy Mansion. “I wrote a book about my life, living at the mansion,” she announced. “I plan to publish it myself. That was one of my ambitions from a little girl, to write a story about my life.” The book has yet to be published.

2. She Allegedly Made Contact with A-Rod During Christmas & They Began Sharing Explicit Messages

Gregory told the Sun that she first made contact with Rodriguez on December 26, 2018. He obtained her contact information through an unknown third party, and began sending her flirtatious messages. The publication reports that Rodriguez complimented her curvaceous figure and bust size, and requested that they set up a time to meet in person.

Rodriguez, 43, also asked Gregory to send him sexually explicit videos. In one particular instance, Gregory claims that the former Yankee slugger sent her a nude photo of himself. “He was being like a dirty dog. He seemed like a needy, horny bloke,” she recalled. Gregory said that the flirty messages went back and forth until January 22, when they fell out of touch. Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez on March 9. “J-Lo needs to wake up,” she added. “I feel bad for her and I don’t think it’s right.”

3. A-Rod Allegedly Requested a Threesome with Gregory & One of Her Friends

Gregory claims that Rodriguez also suggested a threesome, and that he asked if any of her friends would be interested in participating. She posted screenshots of the alleged conversation via the messenger service WhatsApp. “Are you still thinking of your three names of fun girls for us?”, Rodriguez asks. In another, he asks Gregory whether her friend is “down” for the aforementioned threesome, adding: “She hot? Fun? How many times have you been with her?”

The final screenshot has Rodriguez asking Gregory to get on a plane and come see him. “You owe me two things,” he wrote. “1. Your old naughty videos. 2. Dates you can fly out (Maybe next week to SF).” Gregory told the Sun that Rodriguez’s insistence was what ultimately led her to go public with the messages.

“J-Lo is amazing and she doesn’t deserve this,” she explained. “While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos… If he is doing this right up until the point he is proposing to her it is just not fair.”

4. Her Son Lewis Gregory Was a Cast Member on ‘Big Brother’

Gregory’s only son has become a celebrity in his own right. Lewis Gregory, 26, starred in the nineteenth and final season of the reality show Big Brother, where his outgoing persona made him a polarizing figure. “My haters – I have loads,” he told the Mirror. “People try to bring me down every day, but now they will get to see me on the big screen. In person I am happy and bubbly and people try to drain my energy. There is no time for down days.”

Lewis lived with his mother at the Playboy Mansion when he was a child, and he told the Mirror that his first sexual experience was with one of the other models. The two reportedly had a falling out at one point, and before their public reconciliation in 2018, they had not talked to each other in three years.

5. She Currently Works as a Personal Trainer & Uploads Fitness Videos on YouTube

Gregory currently lives in Los Angeles and works as a personal trainer. She also publishes videos on the YouTube channel Blackstone Labs and participates in various fitness competitions. In one 2017 video, Gregory discusses her inspiration for getting into fitness, and why she felt it was important to do so at this point in her life. “I still do have a lot of ambitions,” she said.

“I partied so much while I was at the mansion, I destroyed my body. I really did,” she continued. “And that’s why I feel like right now is really good for me to have quite smoking, drinking, drugs… and get so fit and healthy because I wanted to give back to my body.” Gregory has also discussed the difference between living in Los Angeles and living in her native London.

“When you come to this town, you’ve got the bullsh*t of the town, you’ve got the OK people of the town, and then you’ve got the genuine people,” she said. “But the genuine people are very hard to find. I’ve been here for two years and I’ve heard a lot of bullsh*t and I still do now. Once you get to know who they are you do the schmoozing thing, which is I’ll scratch your back and you scratch mine. It’s been like that for the past two years but now I’m in the loop and I know who’s who. I know how to work it.”