‘The Amazing Race’ 2019 Cast & Contestants Spoilers for Season 31

The Amazing Race 2019 has begun and it is filled with a cast of contestants from reality shows. Past seasons of Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race are all represented in the cast. Longtime host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan, recently talked to Mens Health about the new season and what these contestants bring to the show. Keoghan stated that, “They definitely have that competitive streak and that mental toughness aspect, because it’s a lot harder than people think to be stuck in a house or be out on an island. On Survivor, my understanding is that there’s a lot of thinking time, a lot of strategy. On Race, it’s a lot more impulsive; you don’t know what’s coming next. You rip an envelope, and you’re suddenly going to a different country.”

So, who are the contestants taking on the competition this season and who wins? Before we get into some HUGE SPOILERS, these are the teams:

Art Velez (49) and John James “JJ” Carrell (49) – Friends who previously competed on season 20 of The Amazing Race.

Colin Guinn (38) and Christie Woods (40) – Life partners from season 5 of The Amazing Race.

Becca Droz (28) and Floyd Pierce (23) – Friends from The Amazing Race 29.

Leo Temory (31) and Jamal Zadran (30) – Cousins who appeared on The Amazing Race 23 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars.

Tyler Oakley (31) and Korey Kuhl (33) – Friends who were previously on The Amazing Race season 28.

Chris Hammons (40) and Bret Labelle (44) – Friends who were on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.

Corinne Kaplan (39) and Eliza Orlins (35) – Friends who have each appeared on different seasons of Survivor, including Survivor: Caramoan (Corinne); Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia (Eliza).

Rupert (54) and Laura (49) Boneham – Married couple who appeared collectively and separately on Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water.

Janelle Pierzina (38) and Britney Haynes (30) – Friends who appeared separately, as well as together on the following: Big Brother 6, Big Brother All-Stars and Big Brother 14, Big Brother 12, Big Brother 14.

Rachel Reilly (34) and Elissa Slater (32) – Sisters who each appeared on Big Brother seasons, as well as The Amazing Race. The rundown for these two is Big Brother 12, Big Brother 13, The Amazing Race 20 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars (Rachel); and Big Brother 15 (Elissa).

Nicole Franzel (26) and Victor Arroyo (28) – These two are currently engaged but the proposal didn’t happen until after filming, so, on the show, they are still in the dating stage of their relationship. They were both on Big Brother seasons 16 and 18.

Now let’s get into some major spoilers about the contestants. If you do NOT want to know which competitors reportedly make it to the final three and who the winners are, STOP READING NOW.

According to Distractify, the final three teams are all made up of previous competitors on The Amazing Race. MJs Big Blog has reported that the final three teams, including the winners, are:

In 3rd place is Leo & Jamal.

Coming in 2nd is Tyler & Korey.

And, the 1st place winners are Colin & Christie.