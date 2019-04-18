Anne Heche’s Dead Brother Nate

Anne Heche appears on tonight’s episode of Hollywood Medium. The actress reportedly contacts her late brother Nate, and reveals that Nate’s death inspired her to embark on a successful career. “The amount of love that comes through for you is intense,” said clairvoyant Tyler Henry.

Nate Heche was killed in a car accident on June 4, 1983. While his death was officially ruled an accident, Anne believes that her brother committed suicide. This belief is one of the reasons that she’s estranged from her mother Nancy. “I have talked to his youth pastor, and he said that Nathan was committed to the Lord, he loved Jesus, and I do not believe that that was suicide, but the death of his father from homosexuality three months earlier could certainly have stirred up a lot of confusion for him,” Nancy said.

Heche’s Brother Nate Died In a Car Accident In 1983

Anne’s sister Cynthia had died of a heart defect in 1961, and her other sister Susan died of brain cancer in 2006. Her youngest sister Abigail is still alive. The actress has blamed her family’s misfortune on the sexual abuse of her late father Donald, and criticized her mother for not being able to admit to his wrongdoings. “Forgiveness is a funny word for me. I’m OK with my mother living her life the way she wants to live it, and I’m OK with her not participating in my life the way I want to live it,” Anne told the Telegraph.

“Love to me is an action, it’s the way you behave, and that’s how you show it. I cannot understand her idea of love, so it’s safer for me to not debate it,” she added. “And that’s how I’ve found peace with her. I don’t know if that’s forgiveness or not.” Anne chronicled her upbringing and the death of her siblings in the 2001 memoir Call Me Crazy.

Heche Suspects That Her Brother Actually Committed Suicide

During the teaser for Hollywood Medium, Anne revealed that Nate’s death was pivotal in getting her to change her life. “His death is the reason I moved from New Jersey to Chicago,” Anne said during her reading. “I do believe that it was the universe… that something extraordinary needed to happen to get me out of what would certainly be my death—if I continued to live with my mother in that space.”

Henry goes on to tell Anne that her brother is proud of her for speaking out about mental health issues and more. “He’s proud that you’ve been able to talk about these things and discuss these things, because you’re doing it for him too,” he said. “And he appreciates that.”