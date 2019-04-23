Avengers Endgame: All the Lyrics of The MCU’s Version of “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

Jimmy Fallon debuted a video on the Tonight Show last night of various members Avengers Endgame cast belting out a Marvel-ized version of the Billy Joel classic “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”
As the camera pans over colorful illustration of comic book panels, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson and others appear as themselves. At the same time, Fallon was dressed in Joel’s iconic sunglasses jamming out on air drums.
Here’s the video, and then the full lyrics of the song.
Tony Stark, Iron Man
Nick Fury, Has a Plan
Big Shock, Pepper Potts, Arc Reactor Core
Asgard, Itchin’ War
Loki and his brother Thor
Bruce Banner, Radiation, Transformation Roar
Coulson and Maria Hill
They’re the Agents of Shield
Clint Barton, Hawkeye
Black Widow, Russian Spy
Captain Rogers, World War 2
Peggy Rogers, I love you
First Avenger, let’s go, everyone assemble!
We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the world’s been turning.
We didn’t start the fire. Though we didn’t light it but we tried to fight it.
Obadiah, Blonsky, Whiplash, Lauffey
Red Skull, Hydra, Arnim Zola, Loki
Battle for humanity, stones of Infinity
Space, Time, Soul, Mind, Power and Reality
War Machine, Falcon Spin, Bucky Barnes is back again,
Star Lord, Gamora too, Drax, Rocket, I am Groot,
Vision, Mantis, Nebula, Ultron in Sokovia,
Civil War, Ant Man, Scarlet Witch and Spiderman
Doctor Strange, Ragnarok, Henry, Janet and the Wasp,
Black Panther in Wakanda, Shuri, Okoye and Kill Monger
Captain Marvel, Goose the Cat, Flying Higher, Further, Faster,
Thanos and Infinity War, I can’t take it anymore!
We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the world’s been turning.
We didn’t start the fire, but when we go on, it will still burn on and on and on and on and on…
We didn’t start the fire!
The video ends with a picture of Stan Lee. Avengers Endgame premieres on wide release on April 26th (Friday) with early showings on Thursday night.