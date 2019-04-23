Avengers Endgame: All the Lyrics of The MCU’s Version of “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

Jimmy Fallon debuted a video on the Tonight Show last night of various members Avengers Endgame cast belting out a Marvel-ized version of the Billy Joel classic “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

As the camera pans over colorful illustration of comic book panels, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson and others appear as themselves. At the same time, Fallon was dressed in Joel’s iconic sunglasses jamming out on air drums.

Here’s the video, and then the full lyrics of the song.

Tony Stark, Iron Man

Nick Fury, Has a Plan

Big Shock, Pepper Potts, Arc Reactor Core Asgard, Itchin’ War

Loki and his brother Thor

Bruce Banner, Radiation, Transformation Roar Coulson and Maria Hill

They’re the Agents of Shield

Clint Barton, Hawkeye

Black Widow, Russian Spy Captain Rogers, World War 2

Peggy Rogers, I love you

First Avenger, let’s go, everyone assemble! We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the world’s been turning.

We didn’t start the fire. Though we didn’t light it but we tried to fight it. Obadiah, Blonsky, Whiplash, Lauffey

Red Skull, Hydra, Arnim Zola, Loki

Battle for humanity, stones of Infinity

Space, Time, Soul, Mind, Power and Reality War Machine, Falcon Spin, Bucky Barnes is back again,

Star Lord, Gamora too, Drax, Rocket, I am Groot,

Vision, Mantis, Nebula, Ultron in Sokovia,

Civil War, Ant Man, Scarlet Witch and Spiderman Doctor Strange, Ragnarok, Henry, Janet and the Wasp,

Black Panther in Wakanda, Shuri, Okoye and Kill Monger

Captain Marvel, Goose the Cat, Flying Higher, Further, Faster,

Thanos and Infinity War, I can’t take it anymore! We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the world’s been turning.

We didn’t start the fire, but when we go on, it will still burn on and on and on and on and on… We didn’t start the fire!

The video ends with a picture of Stan Lee. Avengers Endgame premieres on wide release on April 26th (Friday) with early showings on Thursday night.