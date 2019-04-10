RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Update

Bethenny Frankel, best known as one of the reality stars of The Real Housewives of New York, has been in an ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Last month, the two met in court as Frankel fought for full custody over their 8-year-old daughter, Bryn.

On March 4, RadarOnline.com reported exclusively that Bethenny Frankel and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy met in court over their custody arrangement; Frankel was seeking full custody of Bryn, while Hoppy wanted the joint custody agreement they established in 2014 to remain as-is.

When Frankel’s lawyer, Allan Mayefsky, gave his opening addressing his client’s wishes, he said “Why are we doing this? To protect the child. The father’s behavior before and after their marriage is extremely harmful to Bryn. His abusive behavior towards her not only damages her relationship with her mother, but to everyone else in her life. We need to protect the mother. His anger at her for pursuing this divorce is evident. Frankel requested a criminal restraining order. It continues to this day up until these proceedings.”

Mayefsky also cited emails sent from Hoppy to Frankel as abusive behavior, to which Hoppy’s lawyer Robert Wallack acknowledged “he acted inappropriately at times and said and did things he shouldn’t have done;” however, he asserted in his opening statement that the custody agreement should not be changed, saying “While Bethenny seems intent on making this trial about her and Jason, and about the alleged issues between the two, this Court must instead be guided by what is best for this child. And the evidence will show that Bryn is happy, healthy, smart and well-adjusted.” He also addressed both Bethenny and Jason, urging them both to “Focus your energy on her, instead of fighting over her in court. Think about Bryn first. Love her. Support her. Abide by the agreement you made, for her.”

Later in the month, People reported that Frankel told the court that her reasoning for wanting to change the custody agreement was because “Decision making has been impossible and tedious and [a] not cooperative or reasonable process. Jason makes decisions based on what will hurt me or how he will feel he has won.” She wants more physical time with her daughter and control over decisions related to their child.

According to People, Frankel became pregnant with Hoppy’s child and the two were married in 2010 shortly before Bryn was born. Though the separate in 2012, their divorce was not finalized until 2016. As Wallack reminded the court, Frankel and Hoppy “entered into a Custody Agreement whereby they agreed to share joint legal custody and equal parenting time of Bryn” on June 4, 2014. Frankel’s current efforts to change that agreement are ongoing.

